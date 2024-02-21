STAFDA Announces Educational Opportunities from Texas A&M

ELM GROVE, Wis. — Texas A&M University regularly participates in the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association’s annual convention and trade show by bringing its top construction and industrial distribution students to join the three-day program.

The university is now reciprocating the partnership by offering STAFDA members two unique educational opportunities.

Texas A&M is setting up five scholarships and working with different channel organizations and associations to get a mix of industries represented by offering one scholarship per channel. The university has selected STAFDA to represent the construction/industrial sector.

One STAFDA distributor has the ability to receive a $5,000 scholarship to earn their Master of Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M, one of the top 10 colleges of engineering in the U.S. Scholarship applications will be submitted to Texas A&M, whose faculty will select the STAFDA distributor to receive the scholarship. The recipient will be recognized during STAFDA’s general session in Nashville on Nov. 11.

The MID program is a 21-month online curriculum designed for working professionals who are emerging leaders. Requirements are that the participant have at least three to five years of experience and be considered by their company to have high potential for management. Students currently enrolled in the MID program average 12 years of experience, but the range is from three to 20 years. The candidate must apply and be admitted to the MID program by June for an August start date.

Job titles of those currently enrolled in the MID program include: regional manager, sales manager; district manager; branch manager; outside sales; independent rep agent; operations manager; inventory coordinator; COO; CFO; CEO; vice president and more. Texas A&M reports 50% of those students earning their MID saw a pay increase of 20%, and 81% received a promotion while in the program or within three years of graduation.

In addition, Texas A&M is allowing STAFDA to share their “Talent Matters” micro-learning email series with members. Sent each Wednesday, STAFDA members will receive Texas A&M’s quick three to four minute read on actionable insights and strategies to implement into members’ talent recruitment and retention efforts. The university has interviewed individuals in all aspects of industrial distribution, from human resources and business administration to executive vice presidents and talent acquisition, to provide members with fresh, new and engaging content each week.

February’s content focuses on “Recruitment: Digital and Social,” while March will concentrate on “Onboarding: New Hires & Managers.” For a list of themes for 2024, visit www.tx.ag/TalentMatters.