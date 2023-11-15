Shorehill Recognized as 'Founder-Friendly' Investor

The firm has made the list for the past five years.

Shorehill Capital LLC
Nov 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 28 28 Pm

CHICAGO — Shorehill Capital LLC announced its fifth consecutive inclusion in Inc. magazine’s list of top "Founder-Friendly Investors."

Shorehill has appeared on the select list each year since its inception in 2019. The 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list acknowledges investors with a track record of successfully partnering with entrepreneurs. To create the list, Inc. spoke directly with entrepreneurs about their experience with investors.

“Shorehill recognizes the tremendous legacies built by the founders with whom we partner,” said Dave Hawkins, managing partner. "We commit to each founder that we will be good stewards of their legacy, and it is highly rewarding to know that our partners acknowledge this approach. Our appearance on this list year after year is testament to both the Shorehill team and the founders we have been lucky enough to work with over the years.”

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
November 8, 2023
Optimas 5e27264c36364
Optimas Receives Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award
November 10, 2023
Social 2023 Best Places To Work Digital Ads Copy
Crawford Receives 2nd Consecutive 'Top Workplaces' Award
November 8, 2023
Phcp North American Meeting Image (1)
AD’s PHCP Business Unit Celebrates 2023 'Spirit of Independence' Awards
November 8, 2023
Related Stories
Optimas 5e27264c36364
Awards
Optimas Receives Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award
Social 2023 Best Places To Work Digital Ads Copy
Awards
Crawford Receives 2nd Consecutive 'Top Workplaces' Award
Phcp North American Meeting Image (1)
Awards
AD’s PHCP Business Unit Celebrates 2023 'Spirit of Independence' Awards
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
Sponsored
Improve the Accuracy of Demand Plans With Assumptions
More in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
November 8, 2023
Social 2023 Best Places To Work Digital Ads Copy
Awards
Crawford Receives 2nd Consecutive 'Top Workplaces' Award
The distributor received recognition across 11 categories of workplace culture.
November 8, 2023
Phcp North American Meeting Image (1)
Awards
AD’s PHCP Business Unit Celebrates 2023 'Spirit of Independence' Awards
The meeting was AD's largest to date.
November 8, 2023
Sylvia Silveria Woman Of The Year Award
Awards
Sylvia Silveira, Alex Vitou Honored with PTDA Foundation Awards
Silveira led the development of a strategy to attract and retain NTN Canada’s inside sales reps.
November 6, 2023
Chris Bursack receives the Warren Pike Award, Amelia Island, Fla.
Awards
ISC Companies' Bursack Receives PTDA's Warren Pike Award
The award honors lifetime achievement in the power transmission and motion control industry.
November 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Hosts 10th Annual Meeting
The group's purchases were "up 18%" through the year so far.
October 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 18 At 2 26 28 Pm
Awards
Vallen Wins ISA Innovation Impact Award
The company was recognized for its groundbreaking "Employee Resource Group" program.
October 18, 2023
Kmw Building 2017
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns Third Consecutive 'LearningElite' Award
Winners demonstrated excellence in corporate learning across five crucial dimensions.
October 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 16 At 3 06 55 Pm
Awards
Dunlop Named Elite Trades Championship Series Premier Sponsor
The annual event showcases the talents of "America's best tradespeople."
October 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 09 15 At 3 32 22 Pm
Awards
Network Distribution Announces Annual Awards
Nassco Inc. was named "Member of the Year."
September 18, 2023
Schaedler Yesco Distribution Ranks As Fastest Growing 9 14 23
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Named One of Central Pennsylvania's Fastest-Growing Companies
The company earned the designation for the 12th time.
September 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 28 At 3 34 50 Pm
Awards
Motion Names NSK its Supplier of the Year
The bearings manufacturer earned the highest score in Motion's "Supplier Stratification" ratings.
August 28, 2023
Untitled Design
Awards
Van Meter Among Inc. 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies
The electrical distributor saw a 144% revenue increase over the past three years.
August 17, 2023
Kimball Midwest Donation
Awards
Kimball Midwest Honors Centennial at Ohio Headquarters
The company held a celebration in its native Columbus.
August 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 1 43 45 Pm
Awards
Emerson Receives Bosch Supplier Award
The award recognizes progress on sustainability and emissions goals.
August 1, 2023