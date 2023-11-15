Shorehill Recognized as 'Founder-Friendly' Investor

CHICAGO — Shorehill Capital LLC announced its fifth consecutive inclusion in Inc. magazine’s list of top "Founder-Friendly Investors."

Shorehill has appeared on the select list each year since its inception in 2019. The 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list acknowledges investors with a track record of successfully partnering with entrepreneurs. To create the list, Inc. spoke directly with entrepreneurs about their experience with investors.

“Shorehill recognizes the tremendous legacies built by the founders with whom we partner,” said Dave Hawkins, managing partner. "We commit to each founder that we will be good stewards of their legacy, and it is highly rewarding to know that our partners acknowledge this approach. Our appearance on this list year after year is testament to both the Shorehill team and the founders we have been lucky enough to work with over the years.”