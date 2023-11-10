Optimas Receives Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Award

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Optimas China was awarded the prestigious Caterpillar "Supplier Excellence" award at the company's recent annual event in Grapevine.

Optimas, a global manufacturer and distributor of precision-made fasteners and supply chain solutions, has been recognized for its dedication and commitment to Caterpillar.

Optimas China recently celebrated its eighth anniversary and was delighted by the recognition.

Graeme Bassett, Optimas’ vice president of APAC, said:

“It was a great honor to receive the award on behalf of Optimas China.

“I have to give a big 'thank you' to Caterpillar for the award and the brilliant event, as well as Ifok Zhang (key account manager), Elone Zhong (quality manager), Selina Chen (internal sales), and Leo Hou (quality engineer), and all Optimas China team members for their strong performances and collaboration.

“As well as ... being an amazing event, it was a great opportunity to meet senior Caterpillar personnel and some of their important suppliers, many of whom are also our customers.”

Optimas International CEO Mike Tuffy, said, “We’re incredibly proud of the Optimas team in China. It’s fantastic to see Caterpillar recognize the work that our team has done and the part that we have played in helping drive their success. We’re very much looking forward to supporting Caterpillar in their growth plans for the future and being a part of that journey.”

Pam Heminger, Caterpillar SVP for strategic procurement and planning, congratulated every supplier.

“To be invited to this event puts you in the top 6% of high performing suppliers.”

Frank Fan, product procurement senior manager, added, “This is a very difficult award to win; even one missed PPAP would exclude you — the performance has to be perfect.”