Crawford Receives 2nd Consecutive 'Top Workplaces' Award

HOUSTON – Crawford, a Sonepar company, announced that it was recently awarded the 2023 Top Workplaces Award in Houston.

Following last year's achievement, this recognition by Energage and the Houston Chronicle for the second consecutive year solidifies Crawford's commitment to maintaining an outstanding workplace culture. With 5,302 nominations, Crawford secured its position in the top 200, earning an impressive 11 culture badges:

Meaningful Work

Company Direction

Trusted Leader

Supportive Manager

Strong Values

Open Minded

Innovation

Employee Appreciation

Cross-Team Cooperation

Work Life Balance

Leaders In-The-Know

The Greater Houston market hosts Crawford's largest branches, housing more than 600 associates across Beaumont, Clute, Conroe, Deer Park, Houston and Katy.

"Being recognized by associates as a top workplace in Houston validates our investments in internal communications, learning and development, and leadership training," said Regional Vice President Bart Perez.