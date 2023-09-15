Schaedler Yesco Named One of Central Pennsylvania's Fastest-Growing Companies

The company earned the designation for the 12th time.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc.
Sep 15, 2023
Schaedler Yesco Distribution Ranks As Fastest Growing 9 14 23
Schaedler Yesco

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc. is proud to announce that it has ranked 22nd on the Central Penn Business Journal’s annual list of the "Top Fastest Growing Companies" in Central Pennsylvania.

This is the 12th time that Schaedler Yesco has earned this designation.  

“We are being very strategic about our growth,” said company President Farrah Mittel. “By understanding our customers’ needs and their challenges, we have been able to invest in services, locations, inventory and programs that resonate with them.” 

In addition to new services and programs, this year the company announced significant investments in their western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio market with new sales and operations structures and a 90,000 square-foot regional distribution center in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania. The company has also shared plans for a significant addition to its Pittston, Pennsylvania, location to create a second regional distribution center. 

The presenting sponsor of the program, SEK, calculated the nominations and then ranked the companies according to revenue growth over the three-year period. Both dollar and percentage increases were taken into consideration.  

Schaedler Yesco and the other 49 winners were honored at an awards event on Sept. 12.

