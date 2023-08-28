Motion Names NSK its Supplier of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, named NSK its 2022 "Supplier of the Year.”

The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services, and earned the highest score in the multi-faceted "Supplier Stratification" rating system. The presentation took place July 18 at NSK’s manufacturing facilities in Franklin, Tennessee.

“NSK consistently seeks opportunities to increase their alignment with Motion’s strategies,” said Joe Limbaugh, Motion’s executive vice president and chief operations officer. “We appreciate NSK’s forward-thinking and their efforts to ensure Motion’s success in its growth plan.”

“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of everyone at NSK, from the U.S. team members to our factories around the world who support our local activities,” said Tarek Bugaighis, senior vice president-Industrial Business unit, NSK Americas Inc. “The collaboration between our companies to serve the industrial market has been tremendous not only last year, but in the years prior as well, culminating with this year’s 'Supplier of the Year' award.

"Thank you to Motion and to everyone from both companies that work so hard to deliver exceptional value to the industrial market. It has been a pleasure to work with Motion, and I look forward to all we can accomplish together in the years ahead.”

Motion’s Supplier Stratification formula is a rating system that evaluates each supplier’s performance in a number of supply chain, marketing and field support categories.