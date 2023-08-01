Emerson Receives Bosch Supplier Award

The award recognizes progress on sustainability and emissions goals.

Emerson
Aug 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 01 At 1 43 45 Pm
Emerson

LAATZEN, Germany — Global technology and software company Emerson received the 2023 Bosch Global Supplier Award, placing the company among a select global group of Bosch's most valued suppliers helping drive innovation in pursuit of sustainability targets and their commitment to climate neutrality.

Emerson earned the Global Supplier Award for Sustainability, recognizing the company's exemplary commitment to climate neutrality and comprehensive efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"Sustainable supply chains strengthen global prosperity and benefit society," said Dr. Arne Flemming, Bosch's head of supply chain management. "We especially honor our suppliers' commitment to climate action with an award in the special 'Sustainability' category."

Emerson is a longtime automation partner to Bosch. Emerson's global factory automation solutions portfolio helps companies meet their carbon neutral milestones. Emerson recently announced it has achieved a 42% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from the 2018 baseline, surpassing its original 20% target six years ahead of schedule. Emerson has an A- score from the Carbon Disclosure Project and prioritizes advancing solutions that impact the environment: 70% of its revenue* is tied to sustainability-enabling technologies for customers.

"Emerson is deeply honored to receive the 2023 Bosch Global Supplier Award in the Sustainability category," said Emerson Chief Sustainability Officer Mike Train. "Our efforts are having a measurable impact as we partner with customers to make the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable. We will continue to take actions that tackle emissions across our global operations while supporting our customers in their decarbonization efforts and the broader communities we serve."

Since 1987, Bosch has presented these awards every two years to its top suppliers in categories covering sustainability, purchasing of indirect materials and services, and raw materials and components. From its approximately 35,000 global suppliers, Bosch recognized Emerson and 45 other suppliers from 11 countries for the Global Supplier Awards on July 14, 2023, at the International Congress Center in Dresden, Germany.

Latest in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 24, 2023
Turtle Ecovadis Image V1
Turtle Receives Sustainability Award
July 20, 2023
From left to right: Wagner VP of Operations Steve Aston, President Matt Pinkerton, Safety Manager Jerry Phillips, and OSHA Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor.
Texas Tool Supplier Recognized for Workplace Safety
July 17, 2023
Canada Awards Picture
AD Canada Names its Suppliers of the Year
July 11, 2023
Related Stories
Turtle Ecovadis Image V1
Awards
Turtle Receives Sustainability Award
From left to right: Wagner VP of Operations Steve Aston, President Matt Pinkerton, Safety Manager Jerry Phillips, and OSHA Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor.
Awards
Texas Tool Supplier Recognized for Workplace Safety
Canada Awards Picture
Awards
AD Canada Names its Suppliers of the Year
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
More in Awards
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Marketplaces are gaining traction in every sector but, for any business looking to get in on the action, there are missteps to avoid. Download Whitepaper
August 1, 2023
From left to right: Wagner VP of Operations Steve Aston, President Matt Pinkerton, Safety Manager Jerry Phillips, and OSHA Fort Worth Area Director Timothy Minor.
Awards
Texas Tool Supplier Recognized for Workplace Safety
Wagner Smith received a "Star" designation under OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program.
July 17, 2023
Canada Awards Picture
Awards
AD Canada Names its Suppliers of the Year
Milwaukee Electric Tool, Brady Corp. and Bailey Metal Products were among the winners.
July 11, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 24 49 Pm
Awards
F.W. Webb Named One of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters'
The company received 4.5 stars out of a possible five based on an employer survey.
June 22, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Receives Top Supply Chain Projects Award
The distributor was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
June 21, 2023
From left, Eckart Supply President and CEO Philip Bennett and COO/VP-Purchasing Chad Coffman.
Awards
AD Electrical Names Members of the Year
The ceremony also launched the AD Centennial Club, honoring companies in business for 100 years or more.
June 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm
Awards
Airgas to Sponsor SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference
The company will supply the industrial gases and equipment needed for many SkillsUSA competitions.
June 16, 2023
DSG's ESOP meeting, Denver.
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Celebrates Anniversary at ESOP Meeting
The distributor marked its 125th year in business during a celebration in Denver.
June 7, 2023
Industrial Supplier of the Year winner Midland Industries.
Awards
DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year
The buying group also issued its "Industrial Excellence Award" at its annual conference.
May 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
Awards
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
The program is a platform to acknowledge superior performance from IDCO-endorsed suppliers.
May 30, 2023
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Award
The company also received the award five years ago.
May 24, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 645aa07a24898
Awards
White Cap, DeWalt Partner to Support St. Jude
The companies will donate $100,000 to benefit St. Jude families.
May 11, 2023
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Awards
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
The company was recognized by the state's chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Awards
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
3M was recognized for sales and marketing in the industrial sector.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Awards
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The scholarships will support two students from underrepresented backgrounds.
May 1, 2023