Airgas to Sponsor SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

RADNOR, Pa. — Airgas, an Air Liquide company, is proud to sponsor SkillsUSA in support of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta from June 19-23.

Airgas will supply the industrial gases and equipment needed for many SkillsUSA Championship competitions including Collision Repair Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, HVACR, Residential and Commercial Appliance Technology, Welding, Welding Fabrication and Welding Sculpture.

“Airgas welcomes the opportunity to officially partner with SkillsUSA and we’re proud to become the main gas supplier for this year’s national welding competition," said Rob Tessier, national vice president of Airgas Advanced Fabrication Technologies. "With the ongoing skilled labor shortage and the importance of shaping the next generation of workers, we know that our sponsorship support at SkillsUSA will make a positive impact on the lives of high school and college/post secondary institution students who are interested in entering welding, engineering and technical careers.”

"SkillsUSA’s vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success. We sincerely thank Airgas for providing industrial gases to many of the SkillsUSA Championship competitions in 2023," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "Airgas’s gift is making a difference for the nearly 380,000 students and educators that SkillsUSA serves annually in career and technical education classrooms across the country.”