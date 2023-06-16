Airgas to Sponsor SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

The company will supply the industrial gases and equipment needed for many SkillsUSA competitions.

Airgas
Jun 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm
Airgas

RADNOR, Pa. — Airgas, an Air Liquide company, is proud to sponsor SkillsUSA in support of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta from June 19-23.

Airgas will supply the industrial gases and equipment needed for many SkillsUSA Championship competitions including Collision Repair Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, HVACR, Residential and Commercial Appliance Technology, Welding, Welding Fabrication and Welding Sculpture.

“Airgas welcomes the opportunity to officially partner with SkillsUSA and we’re proud to become the main gas supplier for this year’s national welding competition," said Rob Tessier, national vice president of Airgas Advanced Fabrication Technologies. "With the ongoing skilled labor shortage and the importance of shaping the next generation of workers, we know that our sponsorship support at SkillsUSA will make a positive impact on the lives of high school and college/post secondary institution students who are interested in entering welding, engineering and technical careers.”

"SkillsUSA’s vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success. We sincerely thank Airgas for providing industrial gases to many of the SkillsUSA Championship competitions in 2023," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "Airgas’s gift is making a difference for the nearly 380,000 students and educators that SkillsUSA serves annually in career and technical education classrooms across the country.”

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 30, 2023
DSG's ESOP meeting, Denver.
Dakota Supply Group Celebrates Anniversary at ESOP Meeting
June 7, 2023
Industrial Supplier of the Year winner Midland Industries.
DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year
May 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
May 30, 2023
Related Stories
DSG's ESOP meeting, Denver.
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Celebrates Anniversary at ESOP Meeting
Industrial Supplier of the Year winner Midland Industries.
Awards
DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
Awards
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Industrial Supplier of the Year winner Midland Industries.
Awards
DPA Names Industrial Distributor, Supplier of the Year
The buying group also issued its "Industrial Excellence Award" at its annual conference.
May 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 01 At 11 38 06 Am
Awards
IDCO Recognizes Top Suppliers in 2023 Hoser Honors Program
The program is a platform to acknowledge superior performance from IDCO-endorsed suppliers.
May 30, 2023
From left: Ryan Schirato, distributor sales engineer, Siemens; Justin Emanuel, North Region channel manager, Siemens; Steve Shepps, VP of sales & marketing, Schaedler Yesco; Greg Schaedler, CEO, Schaedler Yesco.
Awards
Schaedler Yesco Receives Siemens Business Excellence Award
The company also received the award five years ago.
May 24, 2023
White Cap Asdfa 61aa2c75d2c2f 645aa07a24898
Awards
White Cap, DeWalt Partner to Support St. Jude
The companies will donate $100,000 to benefit St. Jude families.
May 11, 2023
Turtle Kathleen Shanahan Jayne Millard 2
Awards
Turtle Named New Jersey 'Private Company Board of the Year'
The company was recognized by the state's chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 08 At 2 20 15 Pm
Awards
Border States Announces 2022 Supplier of the Year Awards
3M was recognized for sales and marketing in the industrial sector.
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 2 27 16 Pm
Awards
Capital Electric Scholarship Program Accepting Applications
The scholarships will support two students from underrepresented backgrounds.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 26 At 1 15 33 Pm
Awards
Winsupply Names San Antonio Branch as its 'Company of the Year'
The distributor also named winners in the industrial, electrical and HVAC markets.
April 26, 2023
Unnamed
Awards
SRS Distribution Receives CCO Employer Award
SRS' CCO-certified employees demonstrate the company's "dedication to safety."
April 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 1 20 57 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2023 Leadership Awards
Nominations are open through early June.
April 19, 2023
Kim Shacklett, SVP, Sales & Customer Success, MSC Industrial Supply Co.
Awards
MSC's Kim Shacklett Receives ISA's 2023 Women's Influence Award
Shacklett is responsible for the company's U.S. sales teams.
April 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 04 31 Pm
Awards
Turner Supply Names 3M Supplier of the Year
The award recognizes 3M's quality, delivery, innovation and cost-effectiveness.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 00 11 Pm
Awards
NFDA Announces 2023 Fastener Professional of the Year
Carmen Vertullo of Carver Engineering and Manufacturing is the recipient of this year's award.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm 63d18006c7a73
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns 11th Consecutive 'Top Workplace' Honor
Columbus CEO magazine's confidential survey measured 15 drivers of an engaged company culture.
April 7, 2023