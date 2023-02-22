Kimball Midwest Listed Among Leaders in Training, Development

The company was recognized as one of the winners of the 2023 Training APEX awards.

Kimball Midwest
Feb 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 22 At 1 48 35 Pm
Kimball Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier celebrating its centennial in 2023, has again been recognized for excellence in its training and development programs by a leading publication.

Training magazine ranked Kimball Midwest among the 105 winners of its 2023 Training APEX Awards, which were handed out earlier this month during a gala in Orlando.

“We consistently focus on long-term vision, not short-term thinking,” Kimball Midwest Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “Part of that focus on the future is our dedication to training: we make sure our associates have the knowledge and skills they need to get the job done every day.”

The APEX Awards ranking is based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including:

  • Total training budget
  • Percentage of payroll
  • Scope of training programs provided
  • Detailed formal and informal training programs
  • Training being linked to business/business unit goals
  • Business outcomes resulting from training

“The passion for learning and development burns brightly in the 2023 Training APEX Awards organizations,” Training Editor and Publisher Lorri Freifeld said. “We salute these best-in-class organizations for their ability to consistently and agilely deliver stellar training in an ever-changing world while providing a culture that allows their people to grow and thrive at work.”

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Minooka Outside
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 1 10 20 Pm
Turtle & Hughes Turns 100
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm
Kimball Midwest Starts its Centennial Celebration
January 25, 2023
Related Stories
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 25 19 Pm
Awards
Industrial Supply Company Recognizes Top Suppliers
Minooka Outside
Awards
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 09 22 Pm
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Marks its 125th Anniversary
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 1 10 20 Pm
Awards
Turtle & Hughes Turns 100
More in Awards
Screenshot 2023 02 09 2 25 19 Pm
Awards
Industrial Supply Company Recognizes Top Suppliers
3M was named 'Supplier of the Year.'
February 9, 2023
Minooka Outside
Awards
Grainger Named a 'World's Most Admired' Company
The MRO giant topped the rankings among diversified wholesalers.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 1 10 20 Pm
Awards
Turtle & Hughes Turns 100
The distributor launched "100 Wishes for 100 Years" for Make-A-Wish International.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 25 At 1 16 06 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Starts its Centennial Celebration
The company kicked off the celebration with a $1 million charity campaign.
January 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 10 24 At 2 52 47 Pm 6356ed281707a
Awards
Optimas Completes Global IATF Certification
The certification represents the highest level of quality assurance in the auto industry and beyond.
December 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 1 24 26 Pm
Awards
Wesco Wins Supply Chain Awards
The company was named among the top supply chain projects for the third consecutive year.
November 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm
Awards
Magid Named a 'Chicagoland Top Workplace'
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
November 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 12 36 26 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Announces Future Leader, Woman of the Year Awards
The group honored officials from BDI and Garlock Sealing Technologies.
November 7, 2022
Michael Cinquemani of Master Power Transmission receives the Warren Pike Award from PTDA EVP and CEO Ann Arnott.
Awards
Master Power Transmission CEO Wins PTDA's Pike Award
The award honors continuous, long-term support of the PTDA and the PT/MC industry.
November 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 12 41 Pm
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Names Award Winners at 2022 Meeting
The event featured representatives from 285 companies.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am
Awards
AD Announces 2022 Electrical Spirit of Independence Awards
Milwaukee Tool and Appleton Group topped the list of U.S. suppliers.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 33 40 Pm
Awards
3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award
Renee Ricciotti is the company's national safety and industrial channel director.
August 16, 2022
I Stock 1255745969
Awards
EMEC Machine Tools Named Okuma's Distributor of the Year
The award recognizes a distributor partner for exceptional performance in both sales and service.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 02 24 Pm
Awards
Galco Receives BAPI Distribution Excellence Award
The recognition follows a breakthrough year for the distributor.
August 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 1 57 36 Pm
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Selected to University at Buffalo Fast 46
The program recognizes fast-growing businesses owned or led by university alumni.
July 19, 2022