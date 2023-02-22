Kimball Midwest Listed Among Leaders in Training, Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier celebrating its centennial in 2023, has again been recognized for excellence in its training and development programs by a leading publication.

Training magazine ranked Kimball Midwest among the 105 winners of its 2023 Training APEX Awards, which were handed out earlier this month during a gala in Orlando.

“We consistently focus on long-term vision, not short-term thinking,” Kimball Midwest Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “Part of that focus on the future is our dedication to training: we make sure our associates have the knowledge and skills they need to get the job done every day.”

The APEX Awards ranking is based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including:

Total training budget

Percentage of payroll

Scope of training programs provided

Detailed formal and informal training programs

Training being linked to business/business unit goals

Business outcomes resulting from training

“The passion for learning and development burns brightly in the 2023 Training APEX Awards organizations,” Training Editor and Publisher Lorri Freifeld said. “We salute these best-in-class organizations for their ability to consistently and agilely deliver stellar training in an ever-changing world while providing a culture that allows their people to grow and thrive at work.”