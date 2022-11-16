Wesco Wins Supply Chain Awards

The company was named among the top supply chain projects for the third consecutive year.

Wesco International
Nov 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 1 24 26 Pm
Wesco

PITTSBURGH – Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announced it has been named a winner in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Supply Chain Projects for the third consecutive year, and Elisa Mitchell, director of supplier diversity, was named a 2022 Women in Supply Chain winner.

Wesco was also recognized as an ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer, and named one of Inbound Logistics’ 75 Green Supply Chain Partners, underscoring the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable supply chain services.

Recently commemorating its 100th year, Wesco is dedicated to helping customers navigate business complexities through innovative solutions. Wesco’s supply chain services are designed to help customers strengthen their operational resiliency and drive cost improvements. With services ranging from material management to electronic invoicing, electronic procurement systems to inventory management, Wesco has proven to help customers around the world increase efficiencies and enhance productivity. 

These notable industry achievements accentuate and celebrate the company’s continued commitment to delivering the services and solutions customers need to address today’s mounting supply chain challenges.

  • Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Supply Chain Projects spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. Wesco was recognized for implementing an AI-based platform to facilitate automated negotiations with suppliers to improve processes and profitability. The pilot program was expanded into additional global regions and is still in place today, creating value for our suppliers and generating improvements for Wesco.
  • Inbound Logistics’ 75 Green Supply Chain Partners highlights companies going above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable. These companies are dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world. Wesco’s notable sustainability achievements, in partnership with customers, include providing solar and wind energy products that produced more than 200 million kilowatts of renewable energy generation capacity.
  • ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards celebrate the organizational programs that set new standards, drive new possibilities, and exceed expectations to advance the supply management profession. Faced with unprecedented supply chain volatility, Wesco’s Intelligent Automation Center of Excellence designed and implemented a framework to proactively monitor and capture supplier delivery date updates, link these to customer orders, and identify where updates could jeopardize commitments. The collaboration of advanced analytics, intelligent automation and business teams enabled Wesco to identify at-risk customer orders and proactively work with customers and suppliers on creative solutions to meet customers’ needs and expectations.
  • Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. As Director of Supplier Diversity, Elisa Mitchell has been instrumental in spearheading Wesco’s Diversity Alliance Network, bringing together a matrix of diverse strategic resellers. She also led the creation of a cross-functional Supplier Diversity Council, helping to support an inclusive supply chain designed to fulfill customer needs and satisfy diversity goals while helping the community at large.

“For 100 years, we have fostered a high-performance continuous improvement culture focused on helping customers strengthen their supply chains,” said Hemant Porwal, executive vice president of Supply Chain & Operations at Wesco. “We are pleased to be acknowledged for our commitment to delivering innovative supply chain services and grateful for the industry recognition of our effort. These wins wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of our world-class employees and supplier partners. We are collectively focused on exceeding customer expectations with every transaction — every day.”

