Magid Named a 'Chicagoland Top Workplace'

The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.

Magid Glove & Safety
Nov 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — PPE manufacturer and distributor Magid Glove & Safety has been awarded a 2022 "Chicagoland Top Workplaces" honor for the second year in a row.

With close to 100,000 licensed businesses in the city of Chicago alone, only 194 businesses made this list. Even more impressive, only 30% of the companies given this distinction last year can say they were awarded again this year. 

The Chicagoland Top Workplaces accolade is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.  

“Earning a 'Top Workplaces' award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.” 

“We’re passionate about keeping workers safe and proud of the innovative and collaborative environment we’ve created where our team can have fun, diversity is celebrated, and growth never stops,” said Gigi Cohen, executive vice president at Magid. “The combination of smart, hard-working and motivated team members with a fun culture is what makes Magid a great place to work.” 

Not only is Magid a regional Top Workplaces recipient, but in 2021, the company received the National Top Workplaces award. As a regional recipient, Magid is also a contender to make the 2022 national list which has routinely been announced in February. In April, Magid received three National Culture Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces as an extension of the 2021 National Top Workplace Awards. The company was recognized for excelling at leadership, innovation, and work-life flexibility.

“At Magid, we make time to have fun, and I believe this contributes to the success of our company culture,” said Jennifer Almodovar, executive vice president of people at Magid. “Having fun at work, whether brainstorming a marketing campaign or having a football throwing contest as football season begins, creates moments of connection. Connection builds trust which makes working together more productive and enjoyable. The result is an amazing workplace with a highly energized team.” 

Headquartered in Romeoville, Magid employs more than 1,000 people worldwide. The company offers walking tracks, game courts, a subsidized café, and a flexible work-life balance with a hybrid schedule of three days a week in the office and two days of “work from anywhere.”

