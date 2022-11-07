PTDA Foundation Announces Future Leader, Woman of the Year Awards

The group honored officials from BDI and Garlock Sealing Technologies.

Industrial Distribution staff
Nov 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 07 At 12 36 26 Pm

The Power Transmission Distributors Association Foundation on Friday announced the winners of its awards for woman of the year and young industry leader.

Shawn Marken, the manager of the priority accounts data support team at BDI, received the Wendy B. McDonald Woman of the Year Award in recognition of her more than 40-year career as a personnel supervisor, insurance administrator, database editor and numerous other roles in management and leadership positions. She began her career at Bearing Service Co., the group noted, at a time “when women were not given many opportunities for advancement.”

“Shawn has built a foundation of excellence in data management and process automation that has been taught to many others within our company,” BDI vice president Bill Shepard said in the announcement. “She is one of the primary resources that has enabled BDI to grow the priority accounts business over the past 15 to 20 years.”

The foundation’s Robert K. Callahan Future Leaders Award, meanwhile, went to Hafeez Hameer, business development manager at Garlock Sealing Technologies. The award was first awarded last year to honor Callahan, the foundation’s former president and longtime trustee.

The group said Hameer “leads with integrity, excitement and sincerity.”

