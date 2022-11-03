Master Power Transmission CEO Wins PTDA's Warren Pike Award

The award honors continuous, long-term support of the PTDA and the PT/MC industry.

PTDA
Nov 3, 2022
Michael Cinquemani of Master Power Transmission receives the Warren Pike Award from PTDA EVP and CEO Ann Arnott.
Michael Cinquemani of Master Power Transmission receives the Warren Pike Award from PTDA EVP and CEO Ann Arnott.
PTDA

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association has named Michael Cinquemani the 31st recipient of its Warren Pike Award for lifetime achievement in the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry.

He received the accolade during the PTDA 2022 Industry Summit on Oct. 28 in Nashville.

Established in 1984, the Warren Pike Award honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding, continuous, long-term support of PTDA and the PT/MC industry and is only presented when an individual’s achievements merit this prestigious recognition. Warren Pike Award recipients are selected by the PTDA board of directors.

Cinquemani’s dedication to the industry began early in his career with Rockwell Automation. The 2007 sale of the company to Baldor Electric Company gave him the opportunity to demonstrate his acumen in leading people and building relationships. In 2010, Cinquemani bought Master Power Transmission, where he inspires and motivates his team on a daily basis.

Cinquemani began attending the PTDA Industry Summit in 2004 and was quickly tapped as a volunteer on the membership committee. From there, he served on more than nine committees and task forces, including leading the manufacturer council as chair and serving on the PTDA board of directors for multiple terms. With a passion for giving back and building the next generation workforce, Cinquemani facilitated a full-day workshop at the Leadership Development Conference in 2016.

In his acceptance speech, Cinquemani shared, "Working with friends makes for trusting relationships which elevate our performance. This makes us more effective in our jobs. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work in this industry with my friends."

Latest in Awards
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
October 31, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am
AD Announces 2022 Electrical Spirit of Independence Awards
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 33 40 Pm
3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award
August 16, 2022
I Stock 1255745969
EMEC Machine Tools Named Okuma's Distributor of the Year
August 2, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 12 12 41 Pm
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Names Award Winners at 2022 Meeting
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am
Awards
AD Announces 2022 Electrical Spirit of Independence Awards
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 33 40 Pm
Awards
3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Awards
Make or Break Metrics
Sponsored
Make or Break Metrics
Understanding KPIs as they relate to your industry and business is essential for any growing business. The immense amount of information available to decision-makers today can also be overwhelming, so we narrowed it down to the 20 most important metrics.
October 7, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 10 21 At 11 58 22 Am
Awards
AD Announces 2022 Electrical Spirit of Independence Awards
Milwaukee Tool and Appleton Group topped the list of U.S. suppliers.
October 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 16 At 1 33 40 Pm
Awards
3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award
Renee Ricciotti is the company's national safety and industrial channel director.
August 16, 2022
I Stock 1255745969
Awards
EMEC Machine Tools Named Okuma's Distributor of the Year
The award recognizes a distributor partner for exceptional performance in both sales and service.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 02 24 Pm
Awards
Galco Receives BAPI Distribution Excellence Award
The recognition follows a breakthrough year for the distributor.
August 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 1 57 36 Pm
Awards
NetPlus Alliance Selected to University at Buffalo Fast 46
The program recognizes fast-growing businesses owned or led by university alumni.
July 19, 2022
From left, Omron's Kenny Heidel and Peter Brouwer award Airline Hydraulics' Michael Schapoehler and Mark Steffens as 2021 Distributor of the Year.
Awards
Airline Hydraulics Named Omron Distributor of the Year
The distributor said it exceeded sales targets and continued its expansion into the South.
July 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 14 At 11 39 53 Am
Awards
Kimball Midwest Listed as One of the Best Places to Sell
The distributor climbed three spots in the rankings.
July 14, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 12 00 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Earns Learning and Development Award
The company was honored for the second consecutive year.
June 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 16 At 1 45 01 Pm
Awards
DPA Names Suppliers, Distributors of the Year
The buying group also announced its “Industrial Excellence” winners at its annual conference.
June 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 23 At 2 01 42 Pm
Awards
Hirose Names Mouser Distributor of the Year
The distinction recognizes sales, growth and customer satisfaction.
May 23, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 05 11 At 1 45 30 Pm
Awards
PTDA Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2022 Leadership Awards
Nominations are open through June 10.
May 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 1 23 02 Pm
Awards
Kimball Midwest Wins 10th Top Workplaces Award
The supplier ranked 11th overall among large organizations.
April 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 1 39 41 Pm
Awards
AD Earns Top Workplace Award
The buying group was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.
April 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 20 At 2 58 40 Pm
Awards
SKF Named GM Supplier of the Year
The award is the company's 10th, and its third in a row for brake foundations.
April 20, 2022