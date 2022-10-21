NetPlus Alliance Names Award Winners at 2022 Meeting

The event featured representatives from 285 companies.

NetPlus Alliance
Oct 21, 2022
LOCKPORT, N.Y. – NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, hosted nearly 650 distributor and supplier attendees from 285 companies at its ninth Annual Meeting in Las Vegas from Oct. 2-4. 

The theme of the Annual Meeting, “All In,” celebrated the group’s resolve to grow stronger channel partnerships and invest in one another to achieve above-market growth. 

“The Annual Meeting is a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate the successes of NetPlus distributor members and our preferred supplier partners,” said Jennifer Murphy, NetPlus president. “Each year, we are impressed and appreciative of the commitment and engagement we see from our members. What better way to acknowledge those who go ‘All In’ than with well-deserved awards?” 

NetPlus Alliance presented its annual member awards during the event: 

  • The 2021 Diamond Members Award recognized the 36 most engaged distributor members and acknowledged their dedication to expanding their roster of NetPlus preferred suppliers, growing the total volume of purchases through the group, and attending training events.
  • The 2021 Distributor and Supplier Reporting Award acknowledges financial excellence and went to five distributor members and five supplier partners. Distributor recipients included Cross Country Infrastructure Services USA, DXP Enterprises, J&L Fasteners, Midland Tool & Supply, and Pennsylvania Tool Sales & Service. Supplier recipients included ORS Nasco, Protective Industrial Products (PIP), JPW Industries, Southwire, and Fytertech.
  • The 2022 Growth Plus Excellence Award was presented to two outstanding distributor/supplier partnerships: MC Tool & Safety and Protective Industrial Products (PIP) and GAP Power & Rentals and DEWALT Power Tools for their creativity and execution of 2022 Growth Plus Plans.
  • The 2022 Growth Plus Best in Class Award went to Tool Shack and Milwaukee Tool for their exceptional demonstration of partnership and highest growth year-to-date.
  • The 2021 All In & Conversion Champion Awards recognized 19 distributors that have gone above and beyond to convert business to NetPlus suppliers, adding four or more new suppliers in 2021, and/or converting spend of $1,000 or greater to NetPlus Preferred Suppliers.
  • The 2021 Distributor Partnership Excellence Award is presented annually to a true partner and advocate for NetPlus Alliance. This year, it was awarded to Josh Lewis, General Sales and Marketing Manager at National Bolt, for his dedication to the ongoing growth of his organization within NetPlus.
  • The 2021 Supplier Partnership Excellence Award acknowledges a supplier’s commitment to supporting NetPlus distributor members and was presented to Deborah Zatkalik, Sales Supervisor at Surface Shields.
  • The 2022 BlueVolt Engagement Award was presented to Alabama Construction Supply and International Fasteners, Inc. for their high levels of commitment to and engagement with the NetPlus Academy, powered by BlueVolt.
  • The 2022 NetPlus and Milwaukee Tool Brand Champion Awards were presented to 10 distributor recipients and included East Texas Consolidated, E-Bolt Supply, Imperial Max Tool, J.C. Industrial Supply, Ohio Power Tool, Pennsylvania Tool Sales & Service, RAF Supply, RG Mearn, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, and Tool Shack. The Brand Champion program, which was exclusive to NetPlus Alliance with a select group of distributors, connects product education, online training, and hands-on field sales support, to bring products and a high-touch level of service to our distributors’ customers.
  • The 2021 Marketing Excellence Award was presented to ORS Nasco. This award is presented annually to a supplier that executes a strategic marketing plan with NetPlus and achieves one of the highest levels of all-in sales growth for the year.
  • The 2021 MVP Supplier of the Year Tier I was presented to Brighton-Best International. Brighton-Best had total NetPlus purchases growth of 65% over 2020, grew same-store purchases by 49%, and added 12 new distributors.
  • The 2021 MVP Supplier of the Year Tier II was presented to Simpson Strong-Tie. Simpson Strong-Tie had total NetPlus purchases growth of 43%, grew same-store purchases by 40%, and added four new distributors.
  • The 2021 MVP Supplier of the Year Tier III was presented to Midland Industries. Midland Industries had total NetPlus purchases growth of over 145%, grew same-store purchases by over 137%, and added eight new distributors.
  • The 2021 MVP Distributor of the Year Tier I was presented to Pennsylvania Tool Sales & Service. The distributor had total NetPlus purchases growth of 27% over 2020, achieved same-store growth of 23%, and added 11 new suppliers.
  • The 2021 MVP Distributor of the Year Tier II was presented to Stock’D Supply. Stock’D Supply increased total NetPlus purchases by over $1 million, achieved same-store growth of 98%, and added six new suppliers.
  • The 2021 MVP Distributor of the Year Tier III was presented to RG Mearn. RG Mearn had total NetPlus purchases growth of 85%, achieved same-store growth of 82%, and added two new suppliers.
  • The Dan Judge Founder’s Award was presented to Jay Amstutz, President at Ohio Power Tool. The Dan Judge Founder’s Award is given to a distributor or supplier that exemplifies the group’s core purpose, is an advocate for NetPlus, and is passionate about industrial distribution.

NetPlus Alliance builds relationships and provides opportunities for the advancement of member companies for their long-term success in the supply chain. With more than 100 years of combined industrial distribution experience, NetPlus Alliance negotiates improved pricing, rebates, and terms with more than 190 manufacturers on behalf of 410 industrial and contractor supplies distributor members. Our members drive market growth and profitability through stronger channel partnerships, financial incentives, progressive marketing, joint sales planning, training programs, and business best practices.

IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
