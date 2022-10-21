AD Announces 2022 Electrical Spirit of Independence Awards

AURORA, Colo. — The 2022 AD Electrical Spirit of Independence Awards ceremony honored AD members and suppliers in three electrical divisions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico who excelled in sales growth, marketing excellence, employee engagement, leadership and giving back.

AD Member of the Year awards recognize member companies who achieved significant growth in purchases from AD suppliers, participated in key AD programs and divisional initiatives and contributed to AD’s governance. The following companies received Member of the Year awards:

2022 AD Electrical – Canada Tier One Member of the Year: Independent Electric Supply

2022 AD Electrical – Canada Tier Two Member of the Year: E.B. Horsman

2022 AD Electrical – Canada ALL IN Member of the Year: Franklin Empire

2022 AD Electrical – Mexico Member of the Year: ABSA

AD Supplier of the Year awards celebrate supplier partners who engage with and are supportive of the AD community. Winners of these awards have increased purchases from members, incorporated powerful sales incentives, widely participated in AD programs, and made strong use of marketing activities. The following supplier companies were honored during the ceremony:

2022 AD Electrical – U.S. Tier One Supplier of the Year: Milwaukee Tool

2022 AD Electrical – U.S. Tier Two Supplier of the Year: Appleton Group

2022 AD Electrical – Canada Tier One Supplier of the Year: Mersen Canada

2022 AD Electrical – Canada Tier Two Supplier of the Year: ABB Electrification Canada

2022 AD Electrical – Mexico Supplier of the Year: Hubbell Products Mexico

The Best Conversion to an AD Supplier award honors both a member and supplier who collaborated on an effective conversion from a non-AD supplier to an AD supplier. This year’s Best Conversion to an AD Supplier winners are Van Meter and 3M.

The Best Annual Planning Process award celebrates the member that implemented the most effective Field Marketing Summit, strategies for engagement, and follow-up with supplier partners. The 2022 Best Annual Planning Process winner is Eckart.

The AD Supplier of the Year for Marketing Excellence award recognizes an AD supplier whose marketing efforts had the greatest impact on sales and market growth for AD members. The 2022 Supplier of the Year for Marketing Excellence winner is Encore Wire.

During the ceremony, AD also presented the Best Workplace Recognition to member and supplier companies that achieved an overall engagement score of 85% or higher on a third-party engagement survey or are recognized regionally or nationally as a “best place to work.” The 2022 AD Best Workplace Recognition recipients are Atkore, Alen Intelligent, Bell Electrical Supply, Bricos, Electric Supply & Equipment Company, Kendall Electric Supply, and Risoul.

AD’s MVP Award honors an individual who goes above and beyond within their company to strengthen their commitment to AD and lead initiatives that create market growth. The 2022 MVP Award winner is Dave Davis, CFO for Schaedler Yesco Distribution, who coordinated his company’s sales and purchasing teams to meet their rebate goals with AD and contributed best practices during AD MAX to support fellow AD Electrical – U.S. members.

The final award of the night, presented by AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg, honored a member or supplier for their giving back initiatives within their community and for empowering their employees to give back.

“To serve others is a core value at AD, and every company that gives back to their community and works to make a difference for others is a winner,” said Weisberg. “The AD membership and supplier community have shown their passion over the years to inspiring their teams to be engaged and contributing to incredible community organizations.”

This year, Dakota Supply Group received the AD Giving Back Award for their partnership with Together We Rise for a project providing 100 bikes to children in foster care in Minnesota.