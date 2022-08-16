3M Exec Wins ISA Women's Influence Award

ISA on Monday named Renee Ricciotti, the national safety and industrial channel director at 3M, as the winner of the 2022 Women’s Influence Award.

This award honors an individual from an ISA-member company for their commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial supply channel.

For the past 28 years, Renee has been a passionate advocate for women in the industry. As a female industrial leader, she has paved the way for women in the channel through thoughtful mentorship and effective leadership. Renee has received numerous awards for her performance and service throughout her career, including the 3M Golden Step Award, the Most Influential Women in the Collision Industry Award, and the 3M President’s Club Award. Additionally, she is an active member of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN), the 3M Women’s Leadership Forum, and ISA’s Women in Industry (WII) Network.

“I am so honored to receive the 2022 ISA Women’s Influence Award,” Ricciotti said. “Helping women succeed has been a passion of mine since the beginning of my own career, and I am grateful for the recognition from an organization that shares my values and commitment to women in the industrial supply channel.”

“Renee’s demonstrated leadership and dedicated work to empower other women within the channel make her incredibly deserving of this award,” said ISA President Brendan Breen. “She is an inspiration for all to think outside of the box and lead by example.”