Hirose Names Mouser Distributor of the Year

The distinction recognizes sales, growth and customer satisfaction.

May 23rd, 2022
Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
Hirose

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Hirose, a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative connector solutions, has named Mouser Electronics the 2021 Distributor of the Year.

The distinction recognizes sales and growth, as well as customer service and satisfaction. Adrian Orat, Hirose distribution manager, presented the award to Krystal Jackson, Mouser vice president of supplier management, at EDS 2022. 

“Each year, Hirose recognizes our top performing distribution partner in appreciation of their commitment and value to our shared goals. Mouser has once again achieved impressive sales growth with Hirose in 2021,” said Mark Kojak, CMO and senior VP of sales and operations for Hirose Electric USA. “Mouser is a valued partner that continues to play a critical role in helping Hirose’s customers solve dynamic challenges in a wide range of markets and applications. We are pleased to recognize Mouser with this award for the second year in a row.” 

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes our mutual success through the hard work and ingenuity of both companies,” said Jackson. “Our long-lasting partnership has delivered exceptional performance for both companies, and we are thankful to be named distributor of the year.” 

