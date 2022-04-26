Kimball Midwest Wins 10th Top Workplaces Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has been named one of Central Ohio’s top workplaces for 2022.
It is the 10th consecutive recognition for Kimball Midwest from Columbus CEO magazine.
Seventy-three employers in Central Ohio were recognized based on associate survey results. The anonymous survey measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
Kimball Midwest ranked 11th among large organizations, appearing with companies including Aldi, Discover and Lower.com.
Here are a few of the comments shared by Kimball Midwest associates in the anonymous survey:
- “I am able to do a job I am passionate about and have the full support of a successful and forward-thinking company to do it for.”
- “I love my job because I have a fantastic boss who takes the time to hear concerns and cheers you on, but also isn't afraid to teach you things. Great home and work/life balance!"
- “It's a great company with great people. I feel ownership truly cares about the employees and their families and has demonstrated outstanding leadership throughout the pandemic. There is also something very satisfying about working for a company that puts an emphasis on selling American-made products.”