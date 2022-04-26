Kimball Midwest Wins 10th Top Workplaces Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has been named one of Central Ohio’s top workplaces for 2022.

It is the 10th consecutive recognition for Kimball Midwest from Columbus CEO magazine.

Seventy-three employers in Central Ohio were recognized based on associate survey results. The anonymous survey measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

Kimball Midwest ranked 11th among large organizations, appearing with companies including Aldi, Discover and Lower.com.

Here are a few of the comments shared by Kimball Midwest associates in the anonymous survey: