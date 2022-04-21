AD Earns Top Workplace Award

The buying group was recognized for the fourth consecutive year.

Apr 21st, 2022
AD
AD

WAYNE, Pa. – For the fourth consecutive year, AD has been recognized as a top workplace in the Delaware Valley. 

The anonymous employee engagement survey, administered by technology partner Energage LLC, measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of  an organization, including alignment, execution and connection. The awards program, in partnership with the Philadelphia Inquirer, recognizes organizations that outperform in a crowded market, lead a people-first culture, and excel at attracting top-tier job seekers and  new business. 

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg highlighted the "AD way" as one of the driving factors for why associates consistently feel engaged and proud to deliver exceptional service for owner/members and partners, making AD among the best workplaces in the industry.

“I continue to be amazed at our associates and their commitment to our mission and the 34  fundamentals that make up 'the AD way,'” Weisberg said. “In recent years, this recognition has been very important to me because it shows that even as the AD community grows, we remain aligned with the foundational values that got us here. I want to thank our executive committee, leadership team, HR team, managers, associates, and Great Place to Work Committee for their continued hard work and dedication.” 

Senior Vice President Neil Cohen, who leads AD’s HR efforts, commented on why this year’s  honor is so meaningful and how it will impact AD moving forward. 

“Engagement was a challenge for many companies in 2021 due to feelings of stress and  burnout, which makes this recognition especially meaningful,” Cohen said. “AD values and  incorporates our associates’ feedback, and I want to extend a big thanks to our associates for everything they do to make AD a great place to work and for their dedication to serving our customers. We always look forward to reviewing the survey feedback so that we can celebrate areas where associates feel that we excel as well as identify opportunities to make continued improvements to our workplace.” 

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, discussed how the top workplace recognition demonstrates an organization’s strength and commitment to employee development.

"During this very challenging time, 'Top Workplaces' has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Rubino. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and  shape your path forward. Top workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best  for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on  their people and their business."

