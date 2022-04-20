SKF Named GM Supplier of the Year

LANSDALE, Pa — SKF, a global manufacturer of bearings, seals and lubrication, was named an Overdrive Award winner as part of GM's 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

First presented in 2012, the Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement across the global purchasing and supply chain organization's key priorities, including sustainability, innovation, relationships, total enterprise cost, launch excellence and safety.

"We're grateful to be recognized for our 10th GM Supplier of the Year award and the third year in a row in the brake foundations category. This year, SKF was also recognized with the prestigious Overdrive award for sustainability, emphasizing the joint vision SKF and GM have to drive climate goals throughout the full value chain," said SKF Automotive Americas President Greg Zimmerman. "We value our continued partnership with them as a customer. For over 70 years, our world-class bearing and seal technologies have been a critical component for many GM vehicle programs, and more recently, we are proud to be supplying GM with bearings for the next generation of all electric vehicles."

SKF was also named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors for 2021. This is the 10th time that SKF has received this award and the third time in a row for wheel bearings. The company celebrated honorees at an awards ceremony in Phoenix in March. GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales and logistics.