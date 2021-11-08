Preferred Sales Named Milwaukee Tool's Plumbing & HVAC Agency of the Year

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Tool recently recognized Preferred Sales, Inc., as “Agency of the Year” within the Plumbing and HVAC channels at their National Sales Meeting this fall.

Milwaukee Tool recognizes several agencies and individuals for outstanding achievement within the Plumbing and HVAC channels. Award recipients are measured on consistent year-over-year sales growth, product knowledge, product conversions, promotional and merchandising execution.

“We are relentlessly committed to serving the PHVAC industry by delivering disruptive solutions that drive best-in-class performance and enhanced productivity and safety for Plumbers and Mechanical users,” said Nick Mathiowdis, National Sales Manager for Plumbing and HVAC Channels at Milwaukee Tool. “We are proud to partner with Manufacturer Reps that clearly understand and share our vision.”

Milwaukee Tool would like to once again congratulate the following recipients that were honored this year:

Agency of the Year: Preferred Sales Inc.; covering Western PA and OH

Power Tool Accessory / Hand Tool Agency of the Year: Snider Inc.; covering NC and SC

Sales Person of the Year: Jessica Gibson-Thomas, Preferred Sales Inc.; covering Western PA and OH

Power Tool Accessory / Hand Tool Sales Person of the Year: Paul Grothaus, Rich-Tomkins, Inc.; covering Eastern PA and DE

Inside Sales Person of the Year: Bev Howell, Preferred Sales Inc.; covering Western PA and OH