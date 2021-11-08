Preferred Sales Named Milwaukee Tool's Plumbing & HVAC Agency of the Year

Find out who garnered other honors from the company at its recent national sales meeting.

Nov 8th, 2021
Milwaukee Tool
159551107 2902752199969142 6985346513127550137 Nfull

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee Tool recently recognized Preferred Sales, Inc., as “Agency of the Year” within the Plumbing and HVAC channels at their National Sales Meeting this fall. 

Milwaukee Tool recognizes several agencies and individuals for outstanding achievement within the Plumbing and HVAC channels. Award recipients are measured on consistent year-over-year sales growth, product knowledge, product conversions, promotional and merchandising execution. 

“We are relentlessly committed to serving the PHVAC industry by delivering disruptive solutions that drive best-in-class performance and enhanced productivity and safety for Plumbers and Mechanical users,” said Nick Mathiowdis, National Sales Manager for Plumbing and HVAC Channels at Milwaukee Tool. “We are proud to partner with Manufacturer Reps that clearly understand and share our vision.” 

Milwaukee Tool would like to once again congratulate the following recipients that were honored this year:  

Agency of the Year: Preferred Sales Inc.; covering Western PA and OH 

Power Tool Accessory / Hand Tool Agency of the Year: Snider Inc.; covering NC and SC 

Sales Person of the Year: Jessica Gibson-Thomas, Preferred Sales Inc.; covering Western PA and OH 

Power Tool Accessory / Hand Tool Sales Person of the Year: Paul Grothaus, Rich-Tomkins, Inc.; covering Eastern PA and DE 

Inside Sales Person of the Year: Bev Howell, Preferred Sales Inc.; covering Western PA and OH 

More in Awards
From Garage Production to Global Exporter
Sponsored
From Garage Production to Global Exporter
Since it’s founding over 35 years ago in a Maryland garage, Patton Electronics has grown to be an international player in the design and manufacture of communication and network connectivity hardware for a wide range of applications. Watch Now!
Oct 28th, 2021
T H Podcast
Turtle & Hughes Launches "The Power of Partnerships" Podcast
The podcast will explore a wide range of topics, including industrial automation, infrastructure, lighting, energy, power distribution and supply chain.
Sep 28th, 2021
50 31 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, watch the first part of ID's 2021 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50-31.
Sep 28th, 2021
Promotn
ID's 2021 Big 50 List Debuts Tomorrow
Here's our teaser for this year's Big 50 List. Who moved up, down or joined the list? Find out starting Sept. 28.
Sep 10th, 2021
Drg
Kaman Distribution Group Celebrates Golden Anniversary
Founded in 1971 as Kaman Bearing & Supply, the distributor was No. 17 on ID's 2020 Big 50 List.
Aug 10th, 2021
Alabama Group1 (1)
Martin Inc. Names a Best Company to Work for in Alabama
The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses.
Aug 4th, 2021
2021 Big 50 Promo Image
Submissions for ID's 2021 Big 50 List Are Due Today!
Submit your company's entry to be considered for this year's Big 50 List, and learn all about the feature here.
Jul 29th, 2021
Grainger Dc 60be91bad20bc Mc Cook
Grainger Earns 'Great Place to Work' Designation
The number of Grainger employees who said it was a great place to work was 29 percentage points higher than the average US company.
Jul 14th, 2021
Asdfasd 60b79f30417a5
Distributors, NAW, NLC Surpass $1 Million in Donations to 8 Reopening Communities
Seventeen distributors, including five on ID's 2020 Big 50 List, contributed with donations of PPE supplies.
Jun 24th, 2021
500
Here's Where Industrial Distributors, Suppliers Landed on the 2021 Fortune 500
See how far major industrial distributors and manufacturers moved up or down the annual who's who of corporations.
Jun 4th, 2021
Grainger 5
Grainger Highlights ESG Efforts, Updated Materiality Assement in New Corporate Sustainability Report
It marks the MRO products giant's 10th consecutive year of publishing the report.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Solutions Garners Engineering Excellence Award
Optimas earned the award for a common plating project that reduced the number of specialized frame fasteners by 65 percent.
May 20th, 2021