Bishop-Wisecarver President Pamela Kan Named PTDA Warren Pike Award Winner

Pamela Kan, who leads Bishop-Wisecarver and has been involved with the PTDA since 2003, received the prestigious award at the group's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22.

Oct 27th, 2021
Bishop-Wisecarver
Pamela Kan giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.
Kate Awtry Photography

PITTSBURG, CA —  Bishop-Wisecarver, an industrial automation company offering proven linear and rotary motion solutions for harsh and extreme environments, announced Oct. 27 that its President, Pamela Kan, was awarded the Power Transmission Distributor Association (PTDA) Warren Pike Award at last week’s PTDA 2021 Industry Summit in Atlanta, GA. Representing the industry’s highest honor, the Warren Pike Award is given when an individual has demonstrated outstanding, continuous, and long-term support of the Association and the power transmission/motion control distributors and manufacturing companies.

Kan (left) receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.Kan (left) receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.PTDA“I’m honored to be recognized by an organization that has consistently gone above and beyond to not only help our industry, but also its members and the larger community,” said Pamela Kan, Bishop-Wisecarver President. “Most know the PTDA for their work in advancing the power transmission and motion control distributors and manufacturers and empowering members to be successful, but many don’t know about their commitment to diversity and inclusivity, which was clearly well before their time. More than twenty years ago, when I walked through their doors as one of the few women in manufacturing, I was given the same respect, attention, and stature as every other member – and that has never changed.”

PTDA members include more than 300 companies that distribute and manufacture the components representing more than $20 billion in product sales. Named for PTDA’s first President and Co-founder, the PTDA Warren Pike Award was established in 1984 and is only presented when an individual’s achievements merit this prestigious recognition. To view a list of previous recipients, visit this link.

“Pamela’s love for her work, and that of the PT/MC industry, are what inspire and motivate her,” said Brian Davis, the 2021 PTDA President. “She is well-respected among her partners and peers for her knowledge, insight and a deep commitment to advancing our industry. I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

During her tenure with PTDA, Kan has held several volunteer and leadership roles beginning with her first committee assignment in 2003. In 2011 she led the PTDA Manufacturing Council as the Chair and In 2013, she joined the PTDA Foundation Board of Trustees, which works with the PT WORK Force programs to enable PT/MC companies to recruit new employees and attain a sufficient, vibrant workforce. In 2017, Kan assumed the role of founding Chair of the WORK Force Outreach Committee and she has served on the Industry Summit Planning task force three times.

Bishop-Wisecarver (BW) develops reliable motion solutions that are expertly designed and delivered to perform. BW is a US-based, certified women owned company, with 70 years of experience and offers complete linear and rotary motion solutions that excel in extreme and harsh environments. BW is proud to help nourish, shelter, entertain, protect and move the world in the most contaminated environments and critical conditions. Customer feedback proves the BW Signature Experience outperforms the competition by offering reliable and custom solutions with expert engineering services. Ultimately, BW delivers on-time, increases product life, and lowers the total cost of ownership for customers.

More information is available at ptda.org/WarrenPikeAward.

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA) is the leading global association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel. Headquartered in Chicago, PTDA represents power transmission/motion control distribution firms that generate more than $16 billion in sales and span over 2,500 locations. PTDA members also include manufacturers that supply the PT/MC industry.

