Grainger in Top 100 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' by Forbes

Grainger was one of the top manufacturing sector companies on the list.

Apr 25th, 2021
Grainger
Dyj

CHICAGO — Broad line MRO products distributor Grainger, No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, announced April 22 that it earned a spot on the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity.” With this recognition, Grainger placed 53rd out of 500 employers for its long-term efforts to create an inclusive working environment.

The “Best Employers for Diversity” were chosen based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions on topics such as age, gender, equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Grainger Black“I'm incredibly proud of the Grainger team and our recognition as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity,” said DG Macpherson, CEO of Grainger. “We know there is more to do, and we will keep following our principles and working to make ours a diverse and inclusive culture for everyone.”

Grainger has nine Business Resource Groups that are designed to help provide insight into diverse communities and collaborate on innovative solutions to challenging business problems. These groups offer peer support and mentoring opportunities, and raise awareness on key topics through a variety of discussion groups and activities open to all.

For more information on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity listing, visit http://www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com and to learn more about Grainger’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, visit Grainger ESG: People and Purpose.

More in Awards
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
Mar 19th, 2021
Dtgsderfsd
Four Associations Launch Metalworking Reshoring Award Competition
Companies that have reshored products, parts or tooling made primarily by metalforming, fabricating, casting or machining may apply.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Millard
Turtle & Hughes' Millard Joins Women’s Business Enterprise Hall of Fame
Women comprise one-third of Turtle’s workforce – exceeding industry averages – including CEO Kathleen Shanahan.
Mar 11th, 2021
Ptda Foundation
Nominations Open for PTDA's Wendy B. McDonald Award
The award recognizes a woman who has established herself as an integral contributor to her company's success and brought positive change to the PT/MC industry.
Mar 8th, 2021
Industrial Supply 1
Industrial Supply Company Honors its Top Suppliers
See which companies and individuals were named as ISC's Supplier and Manufacturers' Rep of the Year, and which supplier was its top-rated.
Feb 10th, 2021
Watch List Online
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Watch List
Our 10th annual Watch List highlights seven industrial distributors nominated for their growth, innovation or just being a well-run company.
Feb 8th, 2021
Fortune2021 Feb1 21 Social2
Here's Which Industrial/Electrical Distributors & Suppliers Made Fortune's 2020 Most Admired List
Household names expectedly populated the list, but find out which companies were rated better than others.
Feb 4th, 2021
Bsa
Bearing Specialists Association Honors 3 Distributors With Excellence Awards
BSA recently held its annual Supply Chain Forum, where it announced the winners of its Excellence Awards for outstanding service by distributors and suppliers.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Asdf
3M Named Stellar Industrial's Top Supplier of the Year
Together, the two companies helped joint customers save nearly 23 percent in documented cost savings last year.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Wurth Fti Logo Final 2021asdf
Würth Industry NA Renews Partnership With Fastener Training Institute
The exclusive partnership keeps WINA as the FTI's 2021 Sustaining Sponsor, which funds training programs, new content and a virtual training platform.
Jan 29th, 2021
Asfasd
Podcast: ID Chats Pandemic, Amazon Business, Tech & More With Zilliant
ID editor Mike Hockett was the featured guest on Zilliant's first "B2B Reimagined" podcast of 2021, which covered a range of trending topics. Check it out here.
Jan 14th, 2021
Asg
COVID, Acquisitions Dominate ID's Top 20 News Items of 2020
COVID-19 dominated all news cycles in 2020, and it was no different on ID. Take a look at what made the biggest waves this past year.
Dec 23rd, 2020