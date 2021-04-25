Grainger in Top 100 'America's Best Employers for Diversity' by Forbes

CHICAGO — Broad line MRO products distributor Grainger, No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List, announced April 22 that it earned a spot on the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity.” With this recognition, Grainger placed 53rd out of 500 employers for its long-term efforts to create an inclusive working environment.

The “Best Employers for Diversity” were chosen based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions on topics such as age, gender, equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks, as well as the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“I'm incredibly proud of the Grainger team and our recognition as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity,” said DG Macpherson, CEO of Grainger. “We know there is more to do, and we will keep following our principles and working to make ours a diverse and inclusive culture for everyone.”

Grainger has nine Business Resource Groups that are designed to help provide insight into diverse communities and collaborate on innovative solutions to challenging business problems. These groups offer peer support and mentoring opportunities, and raise awareness on key topics through a variety of discussion groups and activities open to all.

For more information on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity listing, visit http://www.forbes.com/best-employers-diversity.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com and to learn more about Grainger’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, visit Grainger ESG: People and Purpose.