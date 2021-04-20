Building Products Distributor to Sponsor Bowl Game

McKinney, TX — SRS Distribution Inc., a major building products distributor, and ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, announced Tuesday that SRS Distribution is the new title sponsor for the Las Vegas Bowl, as part of a five-year agreement. The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will make its debut in its new home at Allegiant Stadium this December.

The annual college football postseason event will also feature a new matchup between the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences, as part of a rotating cycle that also includes the Southeastern Conference.

“We are truly excited to welcome SRS Distribution to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. “This creates an exciting relationship just as our game reaches new heights in its 30th year by moving into a new, state-of-the-art stadium and kicking off our matchup with three top conference brands that span across the nation.”

“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Las Vegas Bowl,” said Dan Tinker, President and CEO of SRS Distribution. “At SRS, our focus is building success for our employees, our customers, our suppliers and the communities we serve. With our team members’ and customers’ passion for college football, being a part of the Las Vegas Bowl is a special opportunity and we are honored to be working with ESPN Events. We look forward to doing our part to make sure the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl is an over-the-top event for the fans, the city and the annual representative schools from these three great conferences.”

The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN. The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing building products distributors in the United States. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 440 locations across 45 states.