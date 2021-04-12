Evergreen Marketing Group Honors its Distributors & Suppliers of the Year

Apr 12th, 2021
FARMERS BRANCH, TX — The Evergreen Marketing Group has recognized five distributor members and five manufacturer partners as 2020 Member or Preferred Supplier of the Year. The awards were presented during the general session of Evergreen’s Conference held in Orlando, FL over March 23-25. 

Evergreen GreenEarning distinction as 2020 Distributor Members of the Year were 

  • Colony Hardware Corp. of Orange, CT (Tier 1)
  • American Producers Supply of Marietta, OH (Tier 2)
  • Darragh Company of Little Rock, AR (Tier 3)
  • Jobsite Supply of Indianapolis, IN (Tier 4)
  • Whitehead Hardware Co. – Div. of Miller Hardware of Valdosta, GA (Tier 5)

Earning distinction as 2019 Preferred Suppliers of the Year were 

  • Milwaukee Tool (Tier 1) 
  • JPW Industries (Tier 2)
  • Radians, Inc. (Tier 3)
  • Apex Tool Group (Tier 4) 
  • SENCO (Tier 5)

The awards were created to recognize the top distributors and manufacturers based on multiple criteria.  Distributors and manufacturers were first divided into tiers based on size. Within each tier, the distributors and manufacturers were then ranked based on a number of criteria including contribution to the group,  growth, participation and member and supplier input. 

The Board established a new award called the CEO Award of Excellence to recognize the demonstrated commitment of an Evergreen Member or Preferred Supplier in a number of areas including diversity,  inclusion, sustainability, and an unwavering support of the group and the overall tool and fastener industry. 

Our first recipient is Stanley Black & Decker. To highlight just a few reasons why they earned this award: 

  1. Stanley Black and Decker has been an ardent supporter of the Evergreen Marketing Group since joining the group in 1992. Since that time, seven of their senior executives have served on the Evergreen Supplier Advisory Council providing needed leadership for the organization. They have also set a high bar in terms of their support of Evergreen members in training & education, field level support and participation in Planning for Profit. 
  2. The company received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. 
  3. In 2021 the company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and maintained their position on the North American Index for the 10th consecutive year. 
  4. The company has brought jobs back to the US through its initiative to re-shore product manufacturing. Half of what they sell in the US is made in America. 

Evergreen also recognized the group’s 2020-2021 chairman Terry Earle, Colony Hardware dba Fort Worth  Bolt & Tool, with the Paul H. Connelly Leadership Award. The award is named after the group’s founder,  the former owner of Construction Tool Service of Pittsburgh, PA. 


The Evergreen Marketing Group is a member-owned cooperative founded in 1989 by six construction/industrial supply distributors. It currently consists of 55 distributors with more than 350 locations in the United States and Canada and has combined revenues of over $3 billion dollars. The group is focused on driving growth and profitability of its distributors and preferred suppliers through an ongoing program of training & education, business development and partnering. Evergreen maintains a state-of-the art 11,000 square foot training center in Farmer’s Branch, TX and offers the industry’s only professional certification program for distributor sales and operations people. Evergreen Members are the leading distributors of tools, fasteners, concrete accessories and other construction/industrial products. 

