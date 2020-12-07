WESCO & Anixter to Host Virtual Safety & MRO Event on Dec. 16

Attendees will travel around WESCO and Anixter’s purpose-built virtual city where they can interact with leading suppliers and supply chain experts.

Dec 7th, 2020
WESCO International
5c1f544e83a94f559d9ce1852ae1069e

On December 16, facility managers, safety leaders, MRO decision makers and procurement team members can learn how to adapt and grow businesses in today’s new and dynamic work environment while keeping teams safe and productive.

Attendees will travel around WESCO and Anixter’s purpose-built virtual city where they can interact with leading suppliers and supply chain experts who will provide industry insights to the changing work environment. Throughout their journey, registrants will have the opportunity to engage in various buildings to chat, watch videos or download and save product and best practice resources, as well as collect points for prizes. The event opens at 11 a.m. ET and live sessions begin at 11:30 a.m. starting with a welcome address from Nelson Squires, EVP & General Manager, Electrical & Electronic Solutions, WESCO. Other live session topics will cover:

  • Health & Safety in the Workplace
  • Rationalizing MRO and Safety Spend
  • Utilizing IoT in MRO for Safety and Productivity.

To learn more about this event visit the registration page or contact joanne.kirby@anixter.com.

More in Awards
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
Grainger Photo3 1600865488981 Hr
Grainger Helps Cubs Through Safe, Successful MLB Season
As the Chicago Cubs' official MRO distributor and services partner, Grainger helped to quickly reconfigure and maintain Wrigley Field for the shortened season.
Sep 28th, 2020
Cff Ppe
Grainger Donates 1.7 Million Face Coverings to Help Chicago Schools
The donation includes 1.2 million cloth reusable face coverings and 500,000 disposable face coverings.
Sep 21st, 2020
Valin
Valin Corp. Named 33rd-Largest Private Company in Silicon Valley
The industrial distributor was 45th on ID's 2019 Big 50 List.
Sep 11th, 2020
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020
Efyb Dln Xs A Avli W
Fastenal Named NHL's Official MRO Partner Through 2024
Fastenal will provide a reliable MRO supply chain for ice rinks across North America through the 2023-2024 season.
Aug 19th, 2020
117713386 10159622523318594 9055305445460380183 O
Global Industrial Launches Home Office/Home School Initiative
It comes just a few months after the distributor's successful "Restore, Return, Rebound" program for customers.
Aug 12th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020
Pack Expo 2020
PACK EXPO International 2020 Cancelled
It was to be held Nov. 8-12 in Chicago, though organizers have launched an online event for Nov. 9-13.
Aug 7th, 2020
Corinne Cirabisi, HR representative, with packages of non-perishable food items and paper goods to be shipped to each of SupplyHouse.com's distribution centers for their warehouse team.
Distributor SupplyHouse.com Boosts Wages, Insurance for Warehouse Team
While most distribution office staff can work remotely during the pandemic, that's not the case in the warehouse. See how SupplyHouse.com is aiding its warehouse staff.
Jul 31st, 2020
Big 50 Promo W Epicor
Submissions Open for ID's 2020 Big 50 List
Submit your company's entry to be considered for this year's Big 50 List, and learn all about the feature here.
Jul 29th, 2020
ISA President & CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens' Cleveland, OH headquarters.
Jergens CEO Receives ISA Lifetime Achievement Award
See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.
Jul 28th, 2020