Grainger Helps Cubs Through Safe, Successful MLB Season

As the Chicago Cubs' official MRO distributor and services partner, Grainger helped to quickly reconfigure and maintain Wrigley Field for the shortened season.

Sep 28th, 2020
Grainger
Grainger Photo3 1600865488981 Hr
Grainger

CHICAGO — Grainger, the largest North American broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, is proud to have helped support the Chicago Cubs through a safe and successful season at Wrigley Field that required agility and teamwork on and off the field.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grainger, the Official MRO Distributor and Services Partner of the Cubs and Wrigley Field, helped to quickly reconfigure Wrigley Field for Summer Camp and the 2020 60-game regular season, so it could be used every day for practice and games in accordance with health and safety guidelines.

Grainger helped the Cubs conduct virtual safety assessments; procure personal protective equipment, sanitization products and social distancing materials; and enact measures to help keep employees and customers safe at other areas of the Wrigleyville campus, including the front office, Hotel Zachary and offshoot warehouses.

Grainger Photo1 1600865489501 HrGrainger“As a fellow hometown brand, Grainger is honored to work with the Chicago Cubs and help them solve the unique challenges they faced during these unprecedented times. We are proud to play a key role in helping to keep Wrigley running, the players and crew safe and baseball on the field throughout the season,” said Paige Robbins, Grainger Senior Vice President and Chief Merchandising, Marketing, Digital and Strategy Officer. “Whether it’s through our broad line of products, our inventory management solutions or our safety services, this work is a prime example of how we continuously find new ways to add value for our customers.”

Throughout natural disasters and other emergencies, Grainger is recognized an “essential business” that provides hardware, safety, personal protection equipment and other MRO products to customers—including government agencies, hospitals, ﬁrst responders, food producers, utilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers and those that work in critical infrastructure sectors.

As the Cubs prepare for next season, Grainger will continue to provide solutions and services to the Cubs to help keep its facilities safe for its employees, players and, at some point in the future, fans.

“Grainger is a great business partner and supplier to the Chicago Cubs, helping us maintain a world-class sports and entertainment facility here in Chicago,” said Cubs Vice President of Operations Patrick Meenan. “Not only do they provide high-quality products in an effective and efficient manner, they differentiate themselves through their value-added consulting services that help us improve our internal processes and procedures.”

To learn more about how Grainger supports the Cubs and Wrigley Field, visit https://www.grainger.com/content/cubs.

More in Awards
117713386 10159622523318594 9055305445460380183 O
Global Industrial Launches Home Office/Home School Initiative
It comes just a few months after the distributor's successful "Restore, Return, Rebound" program for customers.
Aug 12th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020
Pack Expo 2020
PACK EXPO International 2020 Cancelled
It was to be held Nov. 8-12 in Chicago, though organizers have launched an online event for Nov. 9-13.
Aug 7th, 2020
Corinne Cirabisi, HR representative, with packages of non-perishable food items and paper goods to be shipped to each of SupplyHouse.com's distribution centers for their warehouse team.
Distributor SupplyHouse.com Boosts Wages, Insurance for Warehouse Team
While most distribution office staff can work remotely during the pandemic, that's not the case in the warehouse. See how SupplyHouse.com is aiding its warehouse staff.
Jul 31st, 2020
Big 50 Promo W Epicor
Submissions Open for ID's 2020 Big 50 List
Submit your company's entry to be considered for this year's Big 50 List, and learn all about the feature here.
Jul 29th, 2020
ISA President & CEO Ed Gerber (center) gives a social-distance elbow greeting to Jergens Inc. president Jack Schron (right) as Gerber recently presented Schron with ISA's John J. Buckley Lifetime Achievement Award at Jergens' Cleveland, OH headquarters.
Jergens CEO Receives ISA Lifetime Achievement Award
See ISA's surprise presentation to the longtime Jergens president.
Jul 28th, 2020
Sp 50 Best 2020sdfg
4 Big 50 Distributors Named Among Best Companies to Sell For
The list ranks US companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from less than 100 representatives to those with thousands.
Jul 9th, 2020
Nsc 2020 Ce Logo Generica
NSC Expo Moved to March 2021 in Houston
The National Safety Council's flagship event was scheduled for October in Indianapolis.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Emugeaf
EMUGE Celebrates 100 Years of Operation
Started with Richard Glimpel's 1920 invention of the single-finishing tap, the company has reached a century of innovation.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Global Industriala
Global Industrial Donates 28,000 N95 Masks
The donations went to hospitals near eight different Global Industrial facilities in seven states.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Asdf
Millard Named NAED 2020 Women in Industry Trailblazer Recipient
Millard, chairman and co-CEO of electrical/industrial distributor Turtle & Hughes, was honored by the National Association of Electrical Distributors.
Jun 1st, 2020
Maxresdefault
Advanced Mfg. Expo Postponed to 2021
Sponsored by Creston Industrial Sales, Motion Industries and Industrial Control, the Michigan show had been set for early August.
May 27th, 2020