Sandvik Coromant President Inducted Into Women in Manufacturing Inaugural Hall of Fame Class

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Sandvik Coromant announced Wednesday the induction of global president, Nadine Crauwels, into the inaugural class of the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame. The virtual ceremony takes place on Oct. 1, directly following the virtual WiM SUMMIT.

The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame honors women who have made outstanding contributions during the course of their established careers in manufacturing. Recipients include women who are dedicated to supporting, promoting, and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry, based on criteria such as making exceptional contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing, facilitating and creating programs that motivate young women to choose careers in manufacturing, enabling and encouraging other manufacturing women to advance in their careers, and/or creating or leading innovations that promote manufacturing improvements and increased competitiveness.

Nadine Crauwels is one of 15 women to be inducted and the foundational class was chosen from a panel of Women in Manufacturing (WiM) and Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) Board Members.

"I am so thankful to be chosen as part of this very first Woman in Manufacturing Hall of Fame class," Crauwels said. "I am also honored and proud to be alongside this impressive group of women who paved the way for other women in manufacturing. We are on an important journey that needs our continuous attention to strive and drive for a diverse and inclusive manufacturing industry."

"We are all honored and proud of Nadine’s recognition by Women in Manufacturing," added Sean Holt, president of Sandvik Coromant for the Americas. "She is not only an outstanding leader for our company, Nadine truly embodies every quality that the Women in Manufacturing organization represents and she serves as an inspiration and role model to us all. As a testimony to that, we are delighted to be hosting an internal contest where employees within our sales area can express how Nadine’s leadership inspires them. Winners will take part in the WiM SUMMIT where they will experience virtual plant tours, professional development sessions, roundtable discussions on important topics, and inspiring keynotes."

Inductees will be honored virtually on Oct. 1. Registration to this event is complimentary, but attendees are encouraged to support the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation in lieu of a registration fee. The donations will support the advancement of women in manufacturing through various WiM educational offerings.

Click here to register for the virtual induction celebration.