AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award

WAYNE, PA — AD announced Thursday that its senior vice president of human resources Neil Cohen has won the HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized companies in the greater Philadelphia region. The award recognizes HR professionals who exemplify outstanding achievement.

Cohen has had a measurably positive impact on AD’s business and its members since he joined seven years ago. He partners with divisions and departments at AD to hire top talent; continually ensures associates have a great place to work; helped create, roll out, and is an ambassador for sustaining The AD Way; built and runs the AD HR Services program, and develops AD’s people with programs like AD’s leadership development cohort.

“The AD community of associates, members and supplier partners is fortunate and grateful to have someone with Neil Cohen’s experience, skill set and heart on our team,” AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg said. “This is very well-deserved recognition, and I’m thrilled for Neil, personally and professionally.”

AD is the largest contractor and industrial products wholesale buying group in North America. AD provides independent distributors and manufacturers of construction and industrial products with support and resources that accelerate growth. Our 800-plus independent member owners span 12 divisions in the U.S., Mexico and Canada with annual sales exceeding $46 billion. AD’s 12 divisions cover industries including electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission, plumbing, PVF, HVAC, decorative brands and building materials. For more information, visit www.adhq.com.