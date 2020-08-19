Electrical Distributor Van Meter Named "Most-Loved" Company in Iowa

The Cedar Rapids, IA-based company was featured in an Industrial Distribution's profile feature in 2015.

Aug 19th, 2020
Affiliated Distributors (AD)
Van Meter
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

WAYNE, PA — In July, Van Meter’s strong brand story got the attention from MSN.com and was recognized as the most-loved company in the state of Iowa, along with the many global and national brands that were recognized in other states.   

R.L. Van Meter and R.W. Lemley founded The Van Meter Company in Cedar Rapids, IA just before the start of the Great Depression in 1928. Now, more than 90 years later, 500-plus employee-owners remain committed to service and treating each other as family. Van Meter has proven to be more than just electrical products and distribution; their culture has produced a shared purpose that creates lasting value for those they serve. By empowering their people, each employee-owner understands the mission to help grow their business, nurture relationships, develop innovative services, and deliver best-in-class products. The grounded nature of their people is second to none; Van Meter is a small company with a big heart.

Van Meter LsdgMike Hockett/Industrial DistributionVan Meter Vice President of Marketing Karmen Wilhelm shared that Van Meter is intentional about putting people first and staying connected in the industries and communities they are privileged to serve. And as a result, they’ve been named a Top Workplace for eight consecutive years in the state of Iowa, won various vendor and customer awards, were recognized regionally for ‘the coolest place to work,’ and were awarded various AD accolades through the years.

“Van Meter has big aspirations, and never stops focusing on continuous improvement and innovation. It all starts with loving our people,” Wilhelm said.

Through the culmination of these efforts, Van Meter has built a strong brand story, proving that they are much more than just a business, from their happy employees, satisfied customers, and strong vendor relationships; they all feel the love. 

AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg commented that Van Meter is a fantastic example of what makes independent distributors best-in-class businesses.  

“We feel the love, too,” Weisberg said. “No matter what size, AD members do big things. I am exceptionally proud of Van Meter for being recognized with companies of this stature. The combination of great people, unparalleled service, superior products, customized solutions, and forward-thinking mindset is what sets them apart.”

For Lura McBride, president and CEO of Van Meter Inc., the team at Van Meter is what makes their company so extraordinary.

“There might not be a more humbling compliment for our company,” she said. “‘Most loved,’ what an honor to be a part of an organization that is making this kind of emotional impact on our people, our partners and our communities.  I love this great company!”

Editor's Note: Industrial Distribution visited Van Meter's headquarters in 2015 for a Distributor Profile feature. See that story here.

