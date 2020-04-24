Winsupply Honors its Companies of the Year

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply has named Odessa Winlectric (Texas), its Company of the Year for the second straight year. Odessa Winlectric was the overall winner while several other Winsupply companies were named winners in their respective industries. Each year Winsupply recognizes its top-performing companies in plumbing, heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), industrial, electrical, waterworks, pumps, turf irrigation and fire fabrication.

The top-performing companies, locations and presidents in their respective industry plus individual award winners included:

Odessa Winlectric, Carl Long, president Plumbing: Winsupply of Albuquerque N.M., Joe Jindra, president

Winsupply of Albuquerque N.M., Joe Jindra, president HVAC: Winsupply of Houston Texas, Jason Greagrey, president

Winsupply of Houston Texas, Jason Greagrey, president Industrial: Thomas Pipe, a Winsupply Co., Whalen Ward, president

Thomas Pipe, a Winsupply Co., Whalen Ward, president Electrical: Tacoma Electric, a Winsupply Co., Charlie Silva, president

Tacoma Electric, a Winsupply Co., Charlie Silva, president Waterworks: Kansas City Winwater, Scott Wilson, president

Kansas City Winwater, Scott Wilson, president Fire Fab: Newburgh Windustrial, Dean Lucas, president

Newburgh Windustrial, Dean Lucas, president Pumps: Midland Winpump, Eric Gladish, president

Midland Winpump, Eric Gladish, president Turf Irrigation: Wyatt Irrigation, a Winsupply Co. in Santa Rosa, Calif., Scott Leytem, president

“The companies we selected are led by some incredible people,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. “These entrepreneurs prove again and again that having an owner in each location produces exceptional results by giving them the autonomy they need to serve their customers the best they can. This shared ownership model with Winsupply Inc. provides them with local decision making and uncapped profits.”

All of the “Win” branded locations are part of Winsupply: Winsupply, Windustrial, Winwater, Winlectric, and Winpump. Thomas Pipe, Wyatt Irrigation and Tacoma Electric are also Winsupply companies.

Winsupply is a distributor of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states.