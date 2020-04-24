Winsupply Honors its Companies of the Year

Texas-based Odessa Winlectric earned the distributor's top honor for a second-straight year.

Apr 24th, 2020
Winsupply
DAYTON, OH — Winsupply has named Odessa Winlectric (Texas), its Company of the Year for the second straight year. Odessa Winlectric was the overall winner while several other Winsupply companies were named winners in their respective industries. Each year Winsupply recognizes its top-performing companies in plumbing, Win Supplyheating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), industrial, electrical, waterworks, pumps, turf irrigation and fire fabrication.

The top-performing companies, locations and presidents in their respective industry plus individual award winners included:

  • Overall: Odessa Winlectric, Carl Long, president
  • Plumbing: Winsupply of Albuquerque N.M., Joe Jindra, president
  • HVAC: Winsupply of Houston Texas,  Jason Greagrey, president
  • Industrial: Thomas Pipe, a Winsupply Co., Whalen Ward, president
  • Electrical: Tacoma Electric, a Winsupply Co., Charlie Silva, president
  • Waterworks: Kansas City Winwater, Scott Wilson, president
  • Fire Fab: Newburgh Windustrial, Dean Lucas, president
  • Pumps: Midland Winpump, Eric Gladish, president
  • Turf Irrigation: Wyatt Irrigation, a Winsupply Co. in Santa Rosa, Calif., Scott Leytem, president

“The companies we selected are led by some incredible people,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. “These entrepreneurs prove again and again that having an owner in each location produces exceptional results by giving them the autonomy they need to serve their customers the best they can. This shared ownership model with Winsupply Inc. provides them with local decision making and uncapped profits.”

All of the “Win” branded locations are part of Winsupply: Winsupply, Windustrial, Winwater, Winlectric, and Winpump. Thomas Pipe, Wyatt Irrigation and Tacoma Electric are also Winsupply companies.

Winsupply is a distributor of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states.

