See Which Industrial Supply Execs. Were Named to Trump’s Economic Revival Groups

President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Tuesday, April 14.

On Tuesday, a White House press release said that President Donald Trump announced the various executives, economics, scholars and industry leaders who together will form what is called the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

According to the press release, these groups will work together with the White House to “chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity.”

The groups span the gamut of the American economy, with separate groups for agriculture, banking, construction/labor/workforce, defense, energy, financial services, food & beverage, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, tech, telecommunications, transportation, sports, and thought leadership/groups.

Executives in the distribution space named to these groups include:

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors president Dirk Van Dongen – under Food & Beverage

Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann – under Healthcare

McKesson CEO Bryan Tyler – under Healthcare

Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican – under Agriculture

Thermo Fisher Scientific CEO Marc Casper – under Healthcare

Other executives in these groups that pertain to the industrial supply sector include:

The Manufacturing group consists of the following CEOs/leaders:

Caterpillar – Jim Umpleby III

Deere & Company – John May

Cummins – Tom Linebarger

Dow Inc. – James Fitterling

Emerson Electric Company – David Farr

General Electric – Larry Culp

Tesla – Elon Musk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – Mike Manley

Ford Motor Company – Bill Ford

General Motors Company – Mary Barra

National Association of Manufacturers – Jay Timmons

Pernod Ricard – Ann Mukherjee

Nucor – Leon Topalian

Other CEOs in these groups that pertain to the industrial supply sector include:

3M CEO Mike Roman – under Healthcare

Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk – under Defense

Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson – under Defense

Raytheon CEO Gregory Hayes – under Defense

Home Depot CEO Craig Menear, and co-founders Ken Langone and Bernie Marcus - under Retail

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison - under Retail

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos - under Retail

FedEx CEO Fred Smith - under Transportation

UPS CEO David Abney - under Transportation

See the full list of industry group leaders here.