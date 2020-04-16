See Which Industrial Supply Execs. Were Named to Trump’s Economic Revival Groups

The groups include leaders of NAW, 3M, Home Depot, Cummins and Caterpillar, to name a handful.

Apr 16th, 2020
Mike Hockett
President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Tuesday, April 14.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Tuesday, a White House press release said that President Donald Trump announced the various executives, economics, scholars and industry leaders who together will form what is called the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

According to the press release, these groups will work together with the White House to “chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity.”

The groups span the gamut of the American economy, with separate groups for agriculture, banking, construction/labor/workforce, defense, energy, financial services, food & beverage, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, real estate, retail, tech, telecommunications, transportation, sports, and thought leadership/groups.

Executives in the distribution space named to these groups include:

  • National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors president Dirk Van Dongen – under Food & Beverage
  • Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann – under Healthcare
  • McKesson CEO Bryan Tyler – under Healthcare
  • Sysco CEO Kevin Hourican – under Agriculture
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific CEO Marc Casper – under Healthcare

Other executives in these groups that pertain to the industrial supply sector include:

The Manufacturing group consists of the following CEOs/leaders:

  • Caterpillar – Jim Umpleby III
  • Deere & Company – John May
  • Cummins – Tom Linebarger
  • Dow Inc. – James Fitterling
  • Emerson Electric Company – David Farr
  • General Electric – Larry Culp
  • Tesla – Elon Musk
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – Mike Manley
  • Ford Motor Company – Bill Ford
  • General Motors Company – Mary Barra
  • National Association of Manufacturers – Jay Timmons
  • Pernod Ricard – Ann Mukherjee
  • Nucor – Leon Topalian 

Other CEOs in these groups that pertain to the industrial supply sector include:

  • 3M CEO Mike Roman – under Healthcare
  • Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk – under Defense
  • Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson – under Defense
  • Raytheon CEO Gregory Hayes – under Defense
  • Home Depot CEO Craig Menear, and co-founders Ken Langone and Bernie Marcus - under Retail
  • Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison - under Retail
  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos - under Retail
  • FedEx CEO Fred Smith - under Transportation
  • UPS CEO David Abney - under Transportation

See the full list of industry group leaders here.

