Podcast: ID Chats Pandemic, Amazon Business, Tech & More With Zilliant

Zilliant, a leading provider of B2B pricing solutions software, kicked off its monthly "B2B Reimagined" podcast for 2021 on Thursday by posting its first episode of the year, and Industrial Distribution managing editor Mike Hockett was the featured guest.

Hockett and Zilliant chief marketing officer Lindsay Duran dove into topics that included the pandemic's impacts on distributors and pricing, the market threat of Amazon Business and the state of technology adoption across the industrial distribution landscape.

Listen to the 30-minute podcast here on Zilliant's website, find it here on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.