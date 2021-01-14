Podcast: ID Chats Pandemic, Amazon Business, Tech & More With Zilliant

ID editor Mike Hockett was the featured guest on Zilliant's first "B2B Reimagined" podcast of 2021, which covered a range of trending topics. Check it out here.

Jan 14th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Asfasd

Zilliant, a leading provider of B2B pricing solutions software, kicked off its monthly "B2B Reimagined" podcast for 2021 on Thursday by posting its first episode of the year, and Industrial Distribution managing editor Mike Hockett was the featured guest.

Hockett and Zilliant chief marketing officer Lindsay Duran dove into topics that included the pandemic's impacts on distributors and pricing, the market threat of Amazon Business and the state of technology adoption across the industrial distribution landscape.

Listen to the 30-minute podcast here on Zilliant's website, find it here on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

More in Awards
Motion Industries' corporate headquarters in Birmingham, AL
Motion Industries' Breaux Named CEO of the Year by Birmingham Business Journal
Breaux was named CEO of the Year in the category of companies with more than 300 Employees.
Dec 16th, 2020
Systemax
Systemax CEO Litwin Among Comparably's "Best CEOs 2020"
Barry Litwin was one of the top-40 highest-rated large company CEOs by workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably.
Dec 16th, 2020
Grainger Black A
Recapping Grainger's 2020 Philanthropy, Partnerships
Grainger made numerous charitable donations throughout 2020 and worked with key partners to serve local communities. Here's a recap of those efforts.
Dec 16th, 2020
Kimball Midwesta
Kimball Midwest Exec. Earns Rising Star Award
The MRO products distributor's Meaghan McCurdy was honored in by a regional family business awards program.
Nov 20th, 2020
122181215 3965169463498568 6653991049464398867 O
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Awards
NetPlus hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees from more than 230 companies during the two-week event.
Oct 30th, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Honors Warren Pike, Wendy B. McDonald Award Recipients at Virtual Summit
See who was honored with PTDA's two biggest annual honors during its virtual summit this week.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
Grainger Photo3 1600865488981 Hr
Grainger Helps Cubs Through Safe, Successful MLB Season
As the Chicago Cubs' official MRO distributor and services partner, Grainger helped to quickly reconfigure and maintain Wrigley Field for the shortened season.
Sep 28th, 2020
Cff Ppe
Grainger Donates 1.7 Million Face Coverings to Help Chicago Schools
The donation includes 1.2 million cloth reusable face coverings and 500,000 disposable face coverings.
Sep 21st, 2020
Valin
Valin Corp. Named 33rd-Largest Private Company in Silicon Valley
The industrial distributor was 45th on ID's 2019 Big 50 List.
Sep 11th, 2020
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020