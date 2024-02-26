2024 AD E-Commerce & Marketing Summit Unites Leaders

More than 500 participants convened in San Antonio for networking and collaborative opportunities.

Sofia Fazal, AD
Feb 26, 2024
Ecommerce Marketing Summit Press Release Image
AD

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The 2024 AD E-Commerce & Marketing Summit gathered digital and marketing experts from AD owner/members, suppliers, and e-commerce partners from Feb. 12-14.

Over 500 participants convened in San Antonio for a week filled with panel discussions, workshops, networking and collaborative opportunities.

AD’s annual meeting theme, “Be Different,” provided the foundation for the summit’s programming, supporting the key topics of this year’s agenda: AI, automation, and integration. These topics served as a vehicle to empower digital and marketing leaders with insights into emerging technologies and evolving business models to set their businesses apart.

"This week highlighted the remarkable culture within the AD eCommerce and Marketing community. As we navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape, it's imperative to embrace innovation and differentiation through a trusted partner like AD,” said Caroline Ernst, vice president, E-Commerce Solutions. “By leveraging emerging technologies and pioneering strategies, we can stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of the digital shift. This summit serves as an essential avenue for leveraging the growth of our community and finding more opportunities to connect with one another.”

Attendees at the summit were offered four content tracks, featuring panel discussions and roundtables tailored to their specific interests and areas of expertise within eCommerce and marketing. The tracks included:

  • Digital Leaders
  • Digital Marketing
  • Product Content
  • Marketing Leaders

Two keynote speakers shared their industry insights and expertise with summit attendees. Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute, discussed how AI transforms marketing for manufacturers and distributors. Then, Jessie Johnson, principal analyst at Forrester, spoke about ways to leverage AI to differentiate yourself from the competition.

During the event, members and service providers took part in structured booth sessions to explore partnership opportunities and discuss innovations that can support their businesses.In addition, e-commerce and marketing network members engaged in organized network sessions to exchange thoughts on digital trends, share best practices, and address day-to-day challenges.

The 2024 E-Commerce & Marketing Summit included a best-in-class awards show celebrating AD owner/members who achieved e-commerce and marketing success, collaborated with AD to improve their customer experience, and introduced innovation to their companies. Winners included:

  • Digital Mindset Award: Ideal Supply Inc.
  • Most Improved Digital Supplier: Techspan Industries Inc.
  • eContent Digital Experience Award: McNaughton-McKay
  • Electric Company Digital Supplier of the Year: Ergodyne
  • Digital Innovator of The Year: Etna Supply Company

As the summit drew to a close, AD leaders left attendees with actionable and focused priorities to seize opportunities ahead in the upcoming year.

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 11 14 28 Am
Nova Equipment & Supplies Joins Triple S
February 11, 2024
Chairman John Shearer at the 2024 AED Summit.
4 Rivers Equipment CEO Elected AED Chairman
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 06 At 3 14 13 Pm
NAED Names New President
February 6, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 02 22 At 2 53 19 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Three New Members
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 11 14 28 Am
Associations
Nova Equipment & Supplies Joins Triple S
Chairman John Shearer at the 2024 AED Summit.
Associations
4 Rivers Equipment CEO Elected AED Chairman
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 09 At 11 14 28 Am
Associations
Nova Equipment & Supplies Joins Triple S
Nova has served the north-central Pennsylvania market for nearly 20 years.
February 11, 2024
Chairman John Shearer at the 2024 AED Summit.
Associations
4 Rivers Equipment CEO Elected AED Chairman
John Shearer is a former AED board member and has long contributed to the organization in various capacities.
February 7, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 06 At 3 14 13 Pm
Associations
NAED Names New President
Wes Smith previously led Mayer and served as senior advisor for Rexel USA.
February 6, 2024
Leadership Team
Associations
IDCO Adds Royal Brass & Hose
The company provides hydraulic and pneumatic hoses, fittings and assemblies.
February 1, 2024
Ad Chairmans' Council
Associations
AD Member Ownership in Action
The council's mission is to "make AD the best member-owned organization, bar none."
January 31, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 3 23 16 Pm
Associations
DPA Buying Group Launches DPA University
The online educational portal offers free product training and soft-skills courses to DPA distributors and their employees.
January 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 22 At 2 39 09 Pm
Associations
PTDA Foundation Board Members Begin 2024 Terms
Matt Pavlinsky, the director of power transmission products at Applied Industrial Technologies, will serve as board president.
January 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 15 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation CEO Joins AHTD Board
The company joined the automation distributor group in 2021.
January 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm 6578c4b6400b7
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Hire, Organizational Changes
Scott Hanson has joined the buying group as business development director.
January 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 11 At 1 52 35 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2024 Leaders
Kurz Industrial Solutions CEO Brian Nowak will serve as the association's president.
January 11, 2024
Lura Mc Bride And Luis Valls Image
Associations
AD Electrical-U.S. Division Welcomes Two New Board Members
Turtle co-CEO Luis Valls and Van Meter CEO Lura McBride were appointed to the division's board.
January 10, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3
Associations
PTDA to Host Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive program is designed to help those who are new to the power transmission and motion control industry.
January 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 12 12 At 1 49 16 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic for the New Year
About three-quarters of members expect sales to be up in 2023.
December 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 08 At 1 49 16 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Four New Members
The additions include Top Industrial Service & Supply, along with three manufacturers.
December 8, 2023