2024 AD E-Commerce & Marketing Summit Unites Leaders

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The 2024 AD E-Commerce & Marketing Summit gathered digital and marketing experts from AD owner/members, suppliers, and e-commerce partners from Feb. 12-14.

Over 500 participants convened in San Antonio for a week filled with panel discussions, workshops, networking and collaborative opportunities.

AD’s annual meeting theme, “Be Different,” provided the foundation for the summit’s programming, supporting the key topics of this year’s agenda: AI, automation, and integration. These topics served as a vehicle to empower digital and marketing leaders with insights into emerging technologies and evolving business models to set their businesses apart.

"This week highlighted the remarkable culture within the AD eCommerce and Marketing community. As we navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape, it's imperative to embrace innovation and differentiation through a trusted partner like AD,” said Caroline Ernst, vice president, E-Commerce Solutions. “By leveraging emerging technologies and pioneering strategies, we can stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of the digital shift. This summit serves as an essential avenue for leveraging the growth of our community and finding more opportunities to connect with one another.”

Attendees at the summit were offered four content tracks, featuring panel discussions and roundtables tailored to their specific interests and areas of expertise within eCommerce and marketing. The tracks included:

Digital Leaders

Digital Marketing

Product Content

Marketing Leaders

Two keynote speakers shared their industry insights and expertise with summit attendees. Paul Roetzer, founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute, discussed how AI transforms marketing for manufacturers and distributors. Then, Jessie Johnson, principal analyst at Forrester, spoke about ways to leverage AI to differentiate yourself from the competition.

During the event, members and service providers took part in structured booth sessions to explore partnership opportunities and discuss innovations that can support their businesses.In addition, e-commerce and marketing network members engaged in organized network sessions to exchange thoughts on digital trends, share best practices, and address day-to-day challenges.

The 2024 E-Commerce & Marketing Summit included a best-in-class awards show celebrating AD owner/members who achieved e-commerce and marketing success, collaborated with AD to improve their customer experience, and introduced innovation to their companies. Winners included:

Digital Mindset Award: Ideal Supply Inc.

Most Improved Digital Supplier: Techspan Industries Inc.

eContent Digital Experience Award: McNaughton-McKay

Electric Company Digital Supplier of the Year: Ergodyne

Digital Innovator of The Year: Etna Supply Company

As the summit drew to a close, AD leaders left attendees with actionable and focused priorities to seize opportunities ahead in the upcoming year.