Midway Industrial Supply Joins IDCO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Midway Industrial Supply is the latest member to join IDCO, the cooperative network of independent distributors championing hose, fittings, gaskets and related products.

For over six decades, Midway Industrial Supply has delivered custom solutions tailored to the unique needs of its customers. With a strong commitment to quality and value, they've fostered success through strategic brand partnerships and a comprehensive range of services.

Midway Industrial Supply is a prime example of what IDCO stands for — quality, expertise, and a forward-thinking approach. With Midway Industrial Supply’s expansive product range and IDCO’s collaborative ethos, this partnership will allow new opportunities for mutual growth and industry advancement.