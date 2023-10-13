Graybar Chief Executive to Join NAW Summit's CEO Panel

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors on Friday announced an exciting addition to its growing list of industry innovator speakers for the upcoming NAW Innovators Summit, powered by Applico.

The summit will take place Nov. 14-16 in Austin, Texas.

NAW strives to enlighten and empower distributors to stay at the forefront of industry progress. The association announced that Kathy Mazzarella, chairman, president and CEO of Graybar, will be a part of our CEO panel. Mazzarella, a well-known industry leader, will share the insight and wisdom she’s gained after more than 43 years at Graybar.

Mazzarella participated in the Innovators Summit last year, and said this about it: