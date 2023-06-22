PTDA Welcomes 6 New Members

Exim Engineering and Full Circle Industrial joined the trade group's distributors.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Jun 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm
PTDA

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes two new distributors, three manufacturers and one associate to its membership.

Distributors

  • Exim Engineering provides power transmission products, conveyor components, gear box units, speed reducers and safety products. For over 25 years, Exim’s talented staff has been providing customers with the necessary information and support to meet their needs perfectly.
  • Full Circle Industrial Inc. is a creative service company specializing in rebuilding speed reducers, gearboxes and pumps from all manufacturers. The company also distributes an ever-growing line of equipment, maintenance parts and industrial products and services. Full Circle technicians boast over 75 years of combined experience. The company’s mission is to help the community, environment, employees and customers become more sustainable while being devoted to leading the field in customer satisfaction.

Manufacturers

  • Encoder Products Company (EPC) is a leading designer and world-wide manufacturer of motion sensing devices. EPC began operations in 1969, producing a line of custom encoders (the original Cube series) from a small, home-based shop. Today, EPC is one of the largest privately held encoder manufacturers in North America, producing the most complete line of incremental and absolute rotary encoders in the industry.
  • Oil States Industries, a subsidiary of Oil States International, is a major global provider of integrated energy systems and solutions. For 75 years, the company has provided cost-effective solutions to meet drilling & workover, production, lifting and mooring challenges. The company also serves customers in the onshore, marine and industrial markets.
  • SITI Power Transmission USA Inc., founded by Filippo Guerra in 1967, specializes in the manufacturing of gearboxes and electric motors. The company, currently accomplishing 70% of their turnover in the foreign markets, is developing new product lines and is focused on entering the field of the heaviest applications used in industrial sections of high expansion, including renewable energies and waste recycling.

Associate

  • Enlighten.Net Inc. is a leading provider of document management software and has been a trusted partner to distributors throughout North America for 20 years. The company offers robust solutions to help organizations of any size save time by providing simple yet powerful tools that are embraced by employees at all levels. With capabilities including full text search, quick retrieval and secure access from anywhere, ENet Docs improves companies’ operational efficiency. Enlighten.Net's AP Automation, Sales Order Automation and AR Automation reduce the errors, time and expense associated with manually processed orders and invoices.
