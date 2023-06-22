PTDA Welcomes 6 New Members

CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association, the leading association for the industrial power transmission/motion control distribution channel, welcomes two new distributors, three manufacturers and one associate to its membership.

Distributors

provides power transmission products, conveyor components, gear box units, speed reducers and safety products. For over 25 years, Exim’s talented staff has been providing customers with the necessary information and support to meet their needs perfectly. Full Circle Industrial Inc. is a creative service company specializing in rebuilding speed reducers, gearboxes and pumps from all manufacturers. The company also distributes an ever-growing line of equipment, maintenance parts and industrial products and services. Full Circle technicians boast over 75 years of combined experience. The company’s mission is to help the community, environment, employees and customers become more sustainable while being devoted to leading the field in customer satisfaction.

Manufacturers

a subsidiary of Oil States International, is a major global provider of integrated energy systems and solutions. For 75 years, the company has provided cost-effective solutions to meet drilling & workover, production, lifting and mooring challenges. The company also serves customers in the onshore, marine and industrial markets. SITI Power Transmission USA Inc., founded by Filippo Guerra in 1967, specializes in the manufacturing of gearboxes and electric motors. The company, currently accomplishing 70% of their turnover in the foreign markets, is developing new product lines and is focused on entering the field of the heaviest applications used in industrial sections of high expansion, including renewable energies and waste recycling.

Associate