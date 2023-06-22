IEWC Joins AD's Electrical Division

MILWAUKEE — IEWC announced Thursday that it has become a member of Affiliated Distributors.

AD is an international organization with over 850 independent distributor members serving the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. AD recruits high-performing, independent distributors with a positive track record of ethical and financial stability, above-average growth, and a willingness to collaborate and share best practices with fellow members.

By joining the $74.9 billion AD network, IEWC can take advantage of new opportunities to strengthen existing efforts for growth and innovation. Additionally, adding AD’s resources will support IEWC's efforts to expand into new and existing markets while deepening its connections with other independent distributors. This allows IEWC to gain valuable insights and increase responsiveness to industry trends.

"I am pleased to welcome IEWC, a strong independent distributor, to the family," said Karen Baker, AD’s president of the Electrical-U.S. division. "We look forward to partnering with IEWC in the years ahead as they continue their track record of success while working closely to accelerate their impressive growth rate with AD and suppliers.”

“At IEWC, we are passionate about helping our customers be successful and grow,” said Pat Rislov, chief supply chain officer. “This partnership will allow IEWC to take the next step in continuing to develop our supplier partnerships while offering the opportunity to network within our industry. AD offers an ideal environment that advances our mission of being an entrusted partner to our suppliers and customers.”