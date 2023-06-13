AD Electrical Division Holds Spring Network Meeting

NASHVILLE — At the 2023 AD Electrical Spring Network Meeting, over 230 attendees from the U.S. and Canada came together from May 10 to 12 to network with fellow members, share best practices, discuss the state of the industry, and learn ways to strengthen their partnership with AD.

AD’s 2022-2023 meeting theme – What’s Next – provided the backdrop for the meeting, inspiring member discussions about their companies’ future growth and achieving long-term sustainable success as independent distributors.

“We have done a great job encouraging each other to be proactive about our futures: for ourselves, for our companies, and for the independent distribution model at large,” said Marisol Fernandez, President, AD Electrical & Industrial Business Unit. “When we gather together, we positively impact each other’s businesses and help one another navigate our industry and build on our successes.”

Electrical division leaders shared recent financial results, projected outcomes for 2023, and AD program updates with members at the U.S. and Canadian Member Business Meetings.

“Our Electrical divisions saw their strongest year yet in 2022 across all metrics,” said Rob Dewar, President, AD Canada. “We have incredible members that make the most of every meeting, and I’m proud of our community for not being complacent with their past success and always being hungry for new opportunities to increase business.”

AD’s Electrical community collaborates and celebrates legacies

Individual Network Meetings, one of the Spring Network Meeting’s key highlights, brought member company leaders together for multiple chances to discuss their businesses and offer recommendations in non-competitive environments. During the New Products Showcase, select AD suppliers presented their latest innovations and product offerings to members, providing additional opportunities to connect and achieve mutual growth.

At the meeting, AD’s Electrical divisions launched the AD Centennial Club, an honor celebrating companies with 100 years of service or more. In the program’s inaugural year, 30 AD Electrical members celebrated their century-long legacies, including Dakota Supply Group celebrating 125 years in 2023, along with Agilix Solutions, Barr-Thorp Electric, Fromm Electric Supply and Turtle, all celebrating 100 years in business this year.

“Our members have legacies that span decades and, for some, over a century of serving their communities and their customers,” said Karen Baker, President, AD Electrical – U.S. Division. “They have weathered storms, thrived in their markets, and made a true difference for their employees and community. Congratulations to all the new Centennial Club members for their legacies of success.”

AD’s Electrical Boards in the U.S. and Canada and the U.S. Product Committee lead the direction of the divisions and provide valuable insights that influence key decisions for AD’s future. Both groups met to offer guidance on AD’s programs and initiatives and share experiences from their companies to inspire new ideas.

“The Electrical Boards and Committees are essential for ensuring that we are meeting our members’ current needs and priorities,” said Kristen Yong, Director, Electrical Division – AD Canada. “This meeting helps us reconnect and align our efforts to best support the Electrical community.”