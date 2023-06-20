PTDA Industry Summit Set for North Florida

The three-day program will be held this fall on Amelia Island.

Power Transmission Distributors Association
Jun 20, 2023
Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Fla.
CHICAGO — The Power Transmission Distributors Association will convene for the PTDA 2023 Industry Summit in Amelia Island, Florida, on Oct. 19-21.

This year’s program — themed “Discover” — will offer cross-channel networking, shared learning and collaborative experiences.

“The Industry Summit is a great opportunity for our members to step away from routine of the office and spend time connecting face-to-face with people who drive their business and our industry forward,” said PTDA President Mike McLain, vice president of Allied Bearing & Supply Inc. “We’ve designed a program to address key issues impacting our industry with speakers who will provide information and solutions. Combined with plenty of opportunity to build business and network with peers and friends — against the beautiful backdrop of Amelia Island — this year’s event is sure to be a draw.”

The signature event of the PTDA Industry Summit – the Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange (MD-IDEX­) – is a time- and cost-effective forum bringing together distributor and manufacturer executives for high-level discussions on market strategies and issues. MD-IDEX will feature two sessions for 2023. Day one will offer an open format and day two will feature the traditional format of pre-schedule appointments between manufacturers and distributors. Distributor and manufacturer members alike laud MD-IDEX as one of the best face-to-face cross-channel business programs with a measurable ROI for participants.

Well-respected industry thought leaders will offer keynote presentations, including:

  • Renowned economist Dr. Alan Beaulieu, founder and president of ITR Economics, and an Industry Summit favorite. Beaulieu will address the ever-evolving global economic landscape, what’s on the horizon and opportunities for PT/MC companies to seize and challenges to avert.
  • A panel of PTDA industry veterans will discuss ways to adapt to fluctuations in the industry and other common issues like e-commerce, supply chain challenges, mergers and acquisitions, vendor relations and changing consumer behavior.
  • Seasoned leadership trainer and consultant Jim Pancero will address innovative approaches to strengthen sales strategies, highlighting the “Four Core Values” teams must define to successfully build customer loyalty and become the buyer of choice.
  • PT WORK Force, an initiative of the PTDA Foundation, will welcome market analyst Alex Chausovsky to highlight key data and approaches to help employers level up their compensation and benefits strategy — an imperative for attracting high-performing, impactful employees.
  • Highlighting insights from her book, How Winning Works: 8 Essential Leadership Lessons from the Toughest Teams on Earth, world class team builder, San Diego firefighter and World Champion Adventure Race, Robyn Benincasa, will share how synergy is “the magic that allows groups of ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things.” She’ll offer innovative team-building strategies to help employers raise teams to the next level.

Additional networking opportunities abound at the PTDA 2023 Industry Summit. From gatherings of the PTDA Women in the Industry (WITI) and Next Gen groups, to receptions and networking lunches, to a farewell event along Amelia’s Island’s famed shoreline, participants will gather content and grow connections.

For more information, visit ptda.org/IndustrySummit. Those registering before Aug. 25 will receive a $100 discount.

