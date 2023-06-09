NAED CEO Resigns

Tom Naber had been with the trade group for 26 years.

Jun 9, 2023
NAED

The National Association of Electrical Distributors announced that its longtime chief executive resigned effective June 2.

Tom Naber joined the trade group as the publisher of tED magazine in 1997 before becoming NAED president in 2001 and CEO in 2008. The association’s board thanked Naber for “multiple accomplishments” during his tenure, including a “wide variety of new products, service and training tools” for its members.

Ed Orlet, the association’s senior vice president of government affairs and strategic projects, was named its interim CEO; the NAED board is beginning a search for a permanent replacement. Board chairman John Cain and its executive committee will coordinate that effort, tED reported.

