STAFDA Announces 'Excellence in Distribution' Program

ELM GROVE, Wis. — For the past 23 years, STAFDA has been a co-sponsoring association of the University of Innovative Distribution, or UID, held each March in Indianapolis. It’s a four-day management school for professionals in distribution and the supply chain.

However, at the end of February, the company managing UID terminated their contract, leaving the future of UID in limbo. Because of the value and importance of this program, STAFDA is announcing its “Excellence in Distribution” school for all professionals in the construction and industrial space.

“UID was originally called the University of Industrial Distribution and catered to our industry," said STAFDA CEO Georgia Foley. "But a management decision was made to expand into other non-industrial channels of distribution and hence the name was changed from ‘industrial’ to 'innovative.’ This is being reflected in UID surveys. Many people want a return to the core curriculum of distribution and the supply chain. They also want a shorter program and speakers to give their ‘best 90 minutes’ of coursework rather than a half day program dedicated to one subject.

“STAFDA is answering that call and filling that need with the ‘Excellence in Distribution’ program to be held March 12-14 in Nashville,” Foley announced. “The 2.5 days of quality education at the Hilton Nashville will be taught by experts serving our industry covering key topics: outside sales, branch management, HR, profitability, warehousing and inventory, and trending topics like AI. ALL companies in the construction and industrial channel are encouraged to attend, not just STAFDA members. We’re all in this space together and ‘Excellence in Distribution’ is designed for the betterment of our industry.”

STAFDA has prior experience: From the mid-'80s to 1999, the association ran a four-day management school called “Excellence in Management.” It was originally held on the campus of Texas A&M University and, later, Purdue University.

Nashville’s “Excellence” sessions will end at noon on March 14, but for those who want a fun diversion before heading home, an optional tour of Jack Daniels will be offered. Lynchburg, Tennessee, is only 90 minutes away, and seeing how Jack handles whiskey distribution can be a unique way to close out the experience.

STAFDA members will receive preferential pricing, but Excellence is designed to serve the construction, industrial, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, LBM, safety, concrete, or any other market in the construction channel. It’ll be open to distributors, manufacturers, rep agents, general contractors, industry buying groups, and any professional who wants to learn and grow in their career.

Registration will open in late November. An Excellence website is being created, but in the meantime, please catch updates on the March 12-14 Excellence program on STAFDA’s social media.