IDCO Welcomes Coastal Hose and Supply as Newest Member

Coastal specializes in hoses and fittings for fluid transfer, hydraulic and industrial applications.

IDCO
Jun 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 18 19 Pm
Coastal Hose and Supply

MADISON, Ala. — IDCO, a cooperative for independent distributors serving the industrial community, on Friday announced the addition of Coastal Hose and Supply to its network of members.

Coastal Hose and Supply, a leading provider of hoses, fittings and related products, brings expertise and a wide range of solutions to the IDCO community. Coastal specializes in offering high-quality hoses, fittings and accessories for fluid transfer, industrial applications and hydraulic systems. Its extensive inventory and industry knowledge make the company a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable and efficient solutions.

As a new member of IDCO, Coastal Hose and Supply joins a diverse group of independent distributors committed to providing exceptional service and superior products to their customers. IDCO offers its members valuable networking opportunities, access to industry-leading suppliers, and collaborative resources to help drive business growth and success.

As Coastal Hose and Supply joins IDCO, their founders' deep roots in the Gulf Coast region bring a wealth of expertise from the advanced refining and petrochemical industries. IDCO anticipates collaborating with Coastal Hose and Supply as their values of innovation, community support, and exceptional service align with IDCO’s vision.

Latest in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 18 19 Pm
IDCO Welcomes Coastal Hose and Supply as Newest Member
June 2, 2023
Paul Kennedy Press Release Image
Dakota Supply Group CEO Elected to AD Board
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 30 23 Pm
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
May 17, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf
Associations
STAFDA Names 2023 Convention Workshop Speakers
Paul Kennedy Press Release Image
Associations
Dakota Supply Group CEO Elected to AD Board
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 30 23 Pm
Associations
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Paul Kennedy Press Release Image
Associations
Dakota Supply Group CEO Elected to AD Board
Paul Kennedy has spent three decades as an industry leader.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 30 23 Pm
Associations
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
IBT is a trusted distributor of industrial hose, power transmission and fluid power components.
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 37 04 Pm
Associations
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
The groups hope to combine their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
Brian Wild joins the group from the Washington office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
The buying group said purchases are up more than 25% so far this year.
May 8, 2023
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
These recognize members or suppliers for growth performance, conversions, market planning, workplace excellence and giving back efforts.
May 5, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
IWDC officials said the partnership will help customers with critical information for purchasing decisions.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.
May 2, 2023
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
The group launched the Center for Independent Distributor Leadership and resumed in-person AD Education Center courses.
May 2, 2023
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 25 At 2 10 58 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023
Top Workplace 2023
Associations
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
The buying group is once again a "Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley."
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.
April 10, 2023