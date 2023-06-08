ISA Summer Session Demystifies the Omnichannel Customer Experience

Eight free virtual sessions will help navigate the evolving landscape of the B2B buying experience.

Industrial Supply Association
Jun 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm 64779c3a43297

YORK, Pa. — The Industrial Supply Association announced an all-new summer session program with eight free virtual sessions designed to demystify the omnichannel customer experience.

These sessions provide a unique opportunity for professionals in leadership, sales, marketing, customer experience, and human resources to gain valuable insights and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of the B2B customer buying experience.

"The rate of change in the B2B customer buying experience is unprecedented, and it is vital for companies to understand and respond to these changes effectively," said Brendan Breen, president at ISA. "Our Summer Session program centered around ‘demystifying the omnichannel customer experience’ is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and strategies they need to navigate the challenges of delivering an omnichannel customer buying experience while also considering the impact on their own employees."

These eight, 40-minute sessions are crucial for organizations seeking to adapt to the changing landscape of the customer buying experience and develop a robust omnichannel strategy. The sessions include:

  • End-Customer Centricity & Its Impact on the Bottom Line (June 15):Gain a deep understanding of the importance of placing the end-customer at the center of your business strategy and how it directly affects your organization's financial performance.
  • The Omnichannel End Customer Experience Explained (June 20): Explore the concept of the omnichannel customer experience, understanding its key components and how it impacts customer satisfaction and loyalty.
  • Omnichannel Marketing Defined (June 27): Learn about the fundamentals of omnichannel marketing, including the integration of various channels and touchpoints to create a seamless customer journey.
  • Omnichannel Marketing Execution (July 11): Discover practical strategies and best practices for implementing and executing an effective omnichannel marketing strategy to drive engagement and conversions.
  • Omnichannel Sales Defined (July 18): Understand the essential elements of omnichannel sales, including the integration of online and offline channels, and how it can enhance the customer buying experience.
  • Omnichannel Sales Execution (July 25): Learn how to effectively execute omnichannel sales strategies, including leveraging technology, data, and personalized experiences to drive sales growth.
  • Applying Omnichannel Strategies to Employee Recruitment (August 1): Explore the application of omnichannel strategies to employee recruitment, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for potential candidates.
  • Applying Omnichannel Strategies to Employee Retention (August 8): Discover how to apply omnichannel strategies to employee retention, fostering a cohesive and positive employee experience across various channels and touchpoints.

"ISA is dedicated to providing valuable education and resources to support our members in their pursuit of success," added Breen. "We encourage professionals from across the industry to take advantage of this opportunity to gain the knowledge and insights necessary to excel in the omnichannel customer experience."

As a commitment to its members, ISA is pleased to offer these sessions free of charge for all employees at ISA member companies. Non-members can participate in the program for a fee of only $99 per session per person.

To learn more and register for the Summer Session program, visit https://www.isapartners.org/summer-sessions/. Don't miss out on this transformative opportunity to navigate the complexities of the omnichannel customer experience and drive organizational growth.

Latest in Associations
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf 647a48c03210f
STAFDA Announces 'Excellence in Distribution' Program
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 31 At 2 00 34 Pm 64779c3a43297
ISA Summer Session Demystifies the Omnichannel Experience
June 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf
STAFDA Names 2023 Convention Workshop Speakers
June 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 18 19 Pm
IDCO Welcomes Coastal Hose and Supply as Newest Member
June 2, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf 647a48c03210f
Associations
STAFDA Announces 'Excellence in Distribution' Program
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf
Associations
STAFDA Names 2023 Convention Workshop Speakers
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 18 19 Pm
Associations
IDCO Welcomes Coastal Hose and Supply as Newest Member
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849 64514c017cbaf
Associations
STAFDA Names 2023 Convention Workshop Speakers
The convention and trade show is scheduled for San Antonio in early November.
June 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 02 At 2 18 19 Pm
Associations
IDCO Welcomes Coastal Hose and Supply as Newest Member
Coastal specializes in hoses and fittings for fluid transfer, hydraulic and industrial applications.
June 2, 2023
Paul Kennedy Press Release Image
Associations
Dakota Supply Group CEO Elected to AD Board
Paul Kennedy has spent three decades as an industry leader.
May 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 30 23 Pm
Associations
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
IBT is a trusted distributor of industrial hose, power transmission and fluid power components.
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 37 04 Pm
Associations
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
The groups hope to combine their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
Brian Wild joins the group from the Washington office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
The buying group said purchases are up more than 25% so far this year.
May 8, 2023
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
These recognize members or suppliers for growth performance, conversions, market planning, workplace excellence and giving back efforts.
May 5, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
IWDC officials said the partnership will help customers with critical information for purchasing decisions.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.
May 2, 2023
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
The group launched the Center for Independent Distributor Leadership and resumed in-person AD Education Center courses.
May 2, 2023
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 25 At 2 10 58 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023