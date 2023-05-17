AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership

CHICAGO — The Association for Manufacturing Technology and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals are pleased to announce a new partnership that will bring together their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.

As leaders in the manufacturing and supply chain industries, AMT and CSCMP recognize the importance of collaboration to address the challenges facing the U.S. industrial base. By leveraging their respective strengths, AMT and CSCMP aim to drive innovation, promote job creation, and foster economic growth.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CSCMP to strengthen the U.S. industrial base," said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. "By working together, we can bring manufacturing and supply chain expertise to bear on the most pressing issues facing our industries, from reshoring to technological advancements."

Mark Baxa, president and CEO of CSCMP, echoed Woods' sentiments, saying, "The partnership with AMT is an important step in our efforts to support the U.S. industrial base. We look forward to working with AMT to explore new opportunities for collaboration and to provide greater value to our members."

Under the partnership, AMT and CSCMP will engage in a joint effort so that member companies of each association will have unique access for collaboration and solutioning. Additionally, the ability to cross-promote content through the publications owned in the space and exploration opportunities using training and certification programs will be leveraged. Both organizations will also participate in each other's large-scale and local events, including exhibition and value-driven content sessions.

"By working together, we can leverage our respective strengths to drive innovation and promote job creation in the United States," said Woods. "We look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will bring."

Baxa added, "CSCMP is committed to supporting the U.S. industrial base, the advancement of supply chain talent capability, and creating shared value across public-private partnerships. This partnership with AMT is an important step toward achieving that goal."