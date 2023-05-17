AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership

The groups hope to combine their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.

Ryan Kelly, AMT
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 37 04 Pm

CHICAGO — The Association for Manufacturing Technology and the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals are pleased to announce a new partnership that will bring together their expertise and resources to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.

As leaders in the manufacturing and supply chain industries, AMT and CSCMP recognize the importance of collaboration to address the challenges facing the U.S. industrial base. By leveraging their respective strengths, AMT and CSCMP aim to drive innovation, promote job creation, and foster economic growth.

"We are thrilled to join forces with CSCMP to strengthen the U.S. industrial base," said Douglas K. Woods, president of AMT. "By working together, we can bring manufacturing and supply chain expertise to bear on the most pressing issues facing our industries, from reshoring to technological advancements."

Mark Baxa, president and CEO of CSCMP, echoed Woods' sentiments, saying, "The partnership with AMT is an important step in our efforts to support the U.S. industrial base. We look forward to working with AMT to explore new opportunities for collaboration and to provide greater value to our members."

Under the partnership, AMT and CSCMP will engage in a joint effort so that member companies of each association will have unique access for collaboration and solutioning. Additionally, the ability to cross-promote content through the publications owned in the space and exploration opportunities using training and certification programs will be leveraged. Both organizations will also participate in each other's large-scale and local events, including exhibition and value-driven content sessions.

"By working together, we can leverage our respective strengths to drive innovation and promote job creation in the United States," said Woods. "We look forward to the opportunities that this partnership will bring."

Baxa added, "CSCMP is committed to supporting the U.S. industrial base, the advancement of supply chain talent capability, and creating shared value across public-private partnerships. This partnership with AMT is an important step toward achieving that goal."

Latest in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
May 5, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 37 04 Pm
AMT, CSCMP Announce Partnership
May 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
May 8, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 05 17 At 4 30 23 Pm
Associations
IBT Industrial Solutions Joins IDCO
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
Associations
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
Brian Wild joins the group from the Washington office of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
The buying group said purchases are up more than 25% so far this year.
May 8, 2023
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
These recognize members or suppliers for growth performance, conversions, market planning, workplace excellence and giving back efforts.
May 5, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
IWDC officials said the partnership will help customers with critical information for purchasing decisions.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.
May 2, 2023
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
The group launched the Center for Independent Distributor Leadership and resumed in-person AD Education Center courses.
May 2, 2023
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 25 At 2 10 58 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023
Top Workplace 2023
Associations
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
The buying group is once again a "Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley."
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Expect Growth in 2023
Nearly two-thirds of the buying group's distributor members saw "significant" growth last year.
March 30, 2023
2023 Ad Industrial & Safety Spring Network Meeting
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety Highlights Spring Meeting
This year’s meeting welcomed AD’s Safety Network for the first time.
March 27, 2023
Board Of Directors Francois Deschenes
Associations
Deschênes Group CEO Joins AD Board
AD members also reelected executives from American Metals and McNaughton-McKay.
March 21, 2023