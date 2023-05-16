NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer

WASHINTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, the voice of the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry that employs more than 6 million U.S. workers, announced Tuesday that Brian Wild has been hired as NAW’s new chief government relations officer.

"I could not be more thrilled to share that NAW has hired Brian Wild as our new chief government relations officer,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “Brian will bring extensive experience from congressional leadership offices, the White House and the business world to NAW. As Jade retires this summer, Brian is without a doubt the best person to lead this next chapter at the helm of our incredible government relations team."

“I am excited to be joining the fantastic team at NAW as we continue to secure victories and serve as the voice for the wholesale distribution industry here in Washington,” said Wild. “I look forward to meeting and working with the NAW membership, and I wish a happy and well-deserved retirement to Jade West after her decades of service to this vital industry."

Wild joins NAW from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, where he worked as policy director, advising Fortune 500 companies, trade associations and nonprofits before Congress and the White House on a wide range of issues. Wild is known as a “firefighter” in Washington and has a reputation for having a unique ability to get people to come together from across the political spectrum and build coalitions and relationships.

Wild will start at NAW next month.

NAW is one of America’s leading trade associations, representing the wholesale distribution industry in Washington. Founded in 1946, NAW is comprised of national, regional and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners and stakeholders spanning all sectors of distribution.