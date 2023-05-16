NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer

Brian Wild joins the group from Washington firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f

WASHINTON — The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, the voice of the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry that employs more than 6 million U.S. workers, announced Tuesday that Brian Wild has been hired as NAW’s new chief government relations officer.

"I could not be more thrilled to share that NAW has hired Brian Wild as our new chief government relations officer,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “Brian will bring extensive experience from congressional leadership offices, the White House and the business world to NAW. As Jade retires this summer, Brian is without a doubt the best person to lead this next chapter at the helm of our incredible government relations team."

“I am excited to be joining the fantastic team at NAW as we continue to secure victories and serve as the voice for the wholesale distribution industry here in Washington,” said Wild. “I look forward to meeting and working with the NAW membership, and I wish a happy and well-deserved retirement to Jade West after her decades of service to this vital industry."

Wild joins NAW from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, where he worked as policy director, advising Fortune 500 companies, trade associations and nonprofits before Congress and the White House on a wide range of issues. Wild is known as a “firefighter” in Washington and has a reputation for having a unique ability to get people to come together from across the political spectrum and build coalitions and relationships.

Wild will start at NAW next month.

NAW is one of America’s leading trade associations, representing the wholesale distribution industry in Washington. Founded in 1946, NAW is comprised of national, regional and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners and stakeholders spanning all sectors of distribution.

Latest in Associations
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm 630671f086f5f
NAW Names New Chief Government Relations Officer
May 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
May 8, 2023
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
May 5, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
May 3, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da
Associations
NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 5, 2023
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
These recognize members or suppliers for growth performance, conversions, market planning, workplace excellence and giving back efforts.
May 5, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
IWDC officials said the partnership will help customers with critical information for purchasing decisions.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.
May 2, 2023
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
The group launched the Center for Independent Distributor Leadership and resumed in-person AD Education Center courses.
May 2, 2023
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 25 At 2 10 58 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023
Top Workplace 2023
Associations
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
The buying group is once again a "Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley."
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Expect Growth in 2023
Nearly two-thirds of the buying group's distributor members saw "significant" growth last year.
March 30, 2023
2023 Ad Industrial & Safety Spring Network Meeting
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety Highlights Spring Meeting
This year’s meeting welcomed AD’s Safety Network for the first time.
March 27, 2023
Board Of Directors Francois Deschenes
Associations
Deschênes Group CEO Joins AD Board
AD members also reelected executives from American Metals and McNaughton-McKay.
March 21, 2023
I Stock 1416953940
Associations
HARDI, EGIA Announce Partnership
The groups hope to promote two-step growth in the North American HVACR industry.
March 14, 2023
Correct Size Header Photo
Associations
AD Partners with Philadelphia-Area Nonprofits
The organizations provide fresh food and nonperishable items to combat local food insecurity.
March 14, 2023