NetPlus Alliance Announces New Training, Technology Partners

The buying group said purchases are up more than 25% so far this year.

NetPlus Alliance
May 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm 6425eaa5836da

LOCKPORT, N.Y. – After a tremendous year of growth in 2022, NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, is focused on expanding key product categories, investing in technology and driving engagement to facilitate partnerships and continued growth for its distributor and supplier members in 2023.

In 2022, purchases by members from the NetPlus preferred supplier base were $418 million, with 27% growth over the prior year. 2023 is already off to a great start for NetPlus, with purchases up more than 25%.

That growth is attracting distributors and suppliers to the group:

  • NetPlus added 23 new distributors in 2022 and nine so far in 2023, for a total of 414 members. That represents 2,500 locations in 50 states, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
  • NetPlus selectively brought on 26 new product and business service suppliers to the group in 2022, and seven in 2023, for a total of 202 partners. 

The NetPlus Alliance joint sales planning program, Growth Plus, had 23% more active sales plans in 2022, with distributors growing sales at an average rate of 52% within those plans.

NetPlus also hosted five onsite supplier training events in 2022 and two multi-supplier trainings, providing hands-on product training for its members. Virtual hands-on trainings engaged 150 members in 2022.

“These unique and popular online events get our members involved right in their own branches, by delivering a product kit to each participating company and providing guided education from our supplier expert trainers,” said NetPlus President Jennifer Murphy.

To continue to build on these successes through the end of 2023, NetPlus is investing in key initiatives that include:

  • Expanded training opportunities for employee development of general business skills on the NetPlus Academy, powered by BlueVolt.
  • The Category Expansion Committee, a member-driven group that provides the Development team with feedback on suppliers and product categories.
  • Supplier Spend Analysis that will uncover opportunities for conversions and consolidation to in-network vendors resulting in a bigger rebate check for distributor members.
  • Financial benchmarking for greater visibility into performance against peers in the group and the industry at large.

“Our goal is to build a stronger channel,” said Murphy. “The success of NetPlus Alliance depends on the growth and partnership of our distributors and suppliers.”

To support these plans, NetPlus Alliance has partnered with two organizations: OpenSesame and CoMetrics. 

OpenSesame is a leading provider of online training courses. In response to member feedback, NetPlus has invested in the platform to provide members with access to a range of business-related training courses, including business skills, technology, certification prep and more. The complimentary courses will be added to the NetPlus Academy, powered by BlueVolt. 

“This investment in our members’ ongoing employee development is a testament to our commitment to our members’ success,” Murphy said.

NetPlus partnered with CoMetrics to simplify its Supplier Spend collection process and ensure the security of member data. NetPlus is committed to converting and consolidating spend from suppliers outside the group to NetPlus preferred suppliers.

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 8, 2023
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
May 5, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
May 2, 2023
Related Stories
AD celebrates with IBT Industrial Solutions after being awarded AD BPT Member of the Year. Pictured in photo (L-R): Joseph Purcell, Darin Davenport, Jeffrey Cloud and Brooks Bentz.
Associations
AD Bearings and PT Celebrates Success with 'Spirit of Independence Awards'
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 8, 2023
Iwdc Dds News Release Img
Associations
IWDC, DDS Announce E-Commerce Partnership
IWDC officials said the partnership will help customers with critical information for purchasing decisions.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
Associations
Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA
Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.
May 2, 2023
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
The group launched the Center for Independent Distributor Leadership and resumed in-person AD Education Center courses.
May 2, 2023
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 25 At 2 10 58 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023
Top Workplace 2023
Associations
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
The buying group is once again a "Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley."
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Expect Growth in 2023
Nearly two-thirds of the buying group's distributor members saw "significant" growth last year.
March 30, 2023
2023 Ad Industrial & Safety Spring Network Meeting
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety Highlights Spring Meeting
This year’s meeting welcomed AD’s Safety Network for the first time.
March 27, 2023
Board Of Directors Francois Deschenes
Associations
Deschênes Group CEO Joins AD Board
AD members also reelected executives from American Metals and McNaughton-McKay.
March 21, 2023
I Stock 1416953940
Associations
HARDI, EGIA Announce Partnership
The groups hope to promote two-step growth in the North American HVACR industry.
March 14, 2023
Correct Size Header Photo
Associations
AD Partners with Philadelphia-Area Nonprofits
The organizations provide fresh food and nonperishable items to combat local food insecurity.
March 14, 2023
Cscmp 2023
Associations
Supply Chain Executives Visit ABCO Systems
The New Jersey facility hosted the local chapter of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.
March 7, 2023