Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA

Russell Kohl will address the general session of the 2023 conference.

STAFDA
May 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 58 06 Pm 63c5ac610b849
STAFDA

ELM GROVE, Wis. — The Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association announced that Russell Kohl, president and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools in Atlanta, will deliver the "Associate State-of-the-Industry" address during STAFDA’s general session on Nov. 6.

He’ll speak at the association’s upcoming Nov. 5-7 San Antonio, Texas, Convention and Trade Show. 

Founded in 1960, Diablo and Freud supply a full line of high-quality power tool accessories that includes saw blades, router bits, recip blades, shaper cutters, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer drill bits, bonded abrasives, and more. The corporation owns, operates and manufacturers in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, China and the U.S. 

Since joining Diablo/Freud Tools in 2000, Kohl has engineered the company’s North America strategic direction, operational performance, brand recognition, and rise in stakeholder value. This period has been marked by unprecedented growth resulting in a 60x increase in business. In addition to his NA responsibilities, Kohl also assists in Diablo/Freud’s overall global strategy and manufacturing direction.

His extensive background in sales, finance, marketing, operations, and product development has resulted in the successful introduction of new brands and divisions for the company. Under Kohl’s leadership, Diablo/Freud Tools launched its premium line of construction cutting tools and its most successful brand, Diablo.

At the beginning of his career, Kohl held successful positions in sales, marketing, and product development with the DeWalt division of Black & Decker for 10 years. While working primarily on the company’s profitable launch of its “yellow tool” line, this brand became one of the most thriving in the industry at the time, growing into a billion-dollar product line. 

Kohl also spent time as vice president of new product development, marketing and sales at Peachtree Doors and Windows, Atlanta, where he oversaw a 30% growth in the company.

Kohl earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and holds an MBA from Loyola College of Business. He also studied in the Master of Science program at Johns Hopkins University.

Outside of the office, Kohl is involved with several philanthropic organizations in the greater Atlanta area and enjoys spending time outdoors with his two children.

STAFDA’s 47th Annual Convention & Trade Show is open to members only. You must be a member to attend or exhibit. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Central on June 26 from the members-only section of stafda.org.

Latest in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
March 31, 2023
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
May 2, 2023
Top Workplace 2023
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
April 10, 2023
Related Stories
2023 Ad Bpt Press Release
Associations
AD Bearings & Power Transmission Introduces New People, Programs
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 28, 2023
2023 Three Month Report Image
Associations
AD Reports Record Sales in First Quarter
Net distributions to members also grew by double-digits.
May 1, 2023
Isa 60 F9975 C E71 F 45 E4 9800 Bb5 A93910 B73
Associations
ISA23 Conference a 'Home Run'
ISA members gathered for networking, awards, education and, of course, Alan Beaulieu's expectations for the economy.
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 25 At 2 10 58 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Emerging Leaders Channel Certification
The multi-layered, channel-centered program is designed to develop the next generation of industry leaders.
April 25, 2023
Top Workplace 2023
Associations
AD Named 'Top Workplace' for 5th Consecutive Year
The buying group is once again a "Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley."
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 10 At 3 06 31 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2023 Canadian Conference
The event will take place in Ottawa in early June.
April 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 30 At 3 01 18 Pm
Associations
NetPlus Distributors Expect Growth in 2023
Nearly two-thirds of the buying group's distributor members saw "significant" growth last year.
March 30, 2023
2023 Ad Industrial & Safety Spring Network Meeting
Associations
AD Industrial & Safety Highlights Spring Meeting
This year’s meeting welcomed AD’s Safety Network for the first time.
March 27, 2023
Board Of Directors Francois Deschenes
Associations
Deschênes Group CEO Joins AD Board
AD members also reelected executives from American Metals and McNaughton-McKay.
March 21, 2023
I Stock 1416953940
Associations
HARDI, EGIA Announce Partnership
The groups hope to promote two-step growth in the North American HVACR industry.
March 14, 2023
Correct Size Header Photo
Associations
AD Partners with Philadelphia-Area Nonprofits
The organizations provide fresh food and nonperishable items to combat local food insecurity.
March 14, 2023
Cscmp 2023
Associations
Supply Chain Executives Visit ABCO Systems
The New Jersey facility hosted the local chapter of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 57 19 Am
Associations
United Hose Inc., Tubes International Join NAHAD
The group also added e-commerce cloud tech firm Kyklo.
March 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 31 27 Pm
Associations
American Welding Society Names 2023 President
Dennis Eck has worked in the welding supply industry for more than four decades.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm 6266e6f1d23f9
Associations
PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $125K
The foundation raised 40% of its goal in just three months.
February 21, 2023