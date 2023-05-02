Diablo/Freud CEO to Deliver 'Associate State-of-the-Industry' Speech at STAFDA

ELM GROVE, Wis. — The Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association announced that Russell Kohl, president and CEO of Diablo/Freud Tools in Atlanta, will deliver the "Associate State-of-the-Industry" address during STAFDA’s general session on Nov. 6.

He’ll speak at the association’s upcoming Nov. 5-7 San Antonio, Texas, Convention and Trade Show.

Founded in 1960, Diablo and Freud supply a full line of high-quality power tool accessories that includes saw blades, router bits, recip blades, shaper cutters, SDS-Plus and SDS-Max hammer drill bits, bonded abrasives, and more. The corporation owns, operates and manufacturers in Italy, Switzerland, Germany, China and the U.S.

Since joining Diablo/Freud Tools in 2000, Kohl has engineered the company’s North America strategic direction, operational performance, brand recognition, and rise in stakeholder value. This period has been marked by unprecedented growth resulting in a 60x increase in business. In addition to his NA responsibilities, Kohl also assists in Diablo/Freud’s overall global strategy and manufacturing direction.

His extensive background in sales, finance, marketing, operations, and product development has resulted in the successful introduction of new brands and divisions for the company. Under Kohl’s leadership, Diablo/Freud Tools launched its premium line of construction cutting tools and its most successful brand, Diablo.

At the beginning of his career, Kohl held successful positions in sales, marketing, and product development with the DeWalt division of Black & Decker for 10 years. While working primarily on the company’s profitable launch of its “yellow tool” line, this brand became one of the most thriving in the industry at the time, growing into a billion-dollar product line.

Kohl also spent time as vice president of new product development, marketing and sales at Peachtree Doors and Windows, Atlanta, where he oversaw a 30% growth in the company.

Kohl earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University and holds an MBA from Loyola College of Business. He also studied in the Master of Science program at Johns Hopkins University.

Outside of the office, Kohl is involved with several philanthropic organizations in the greater Atlanta area and enjoys spending time outdoors with his two children.

STAFDA’s 47th Annual Convention & Trade Show is open to members only. You must be a member to attend or exhibit. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Central on June 26 from the members-only section of stafda.org.