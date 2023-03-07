Supply Chain Executives Visit ABCO Systems

The New Jersey facility hosted the local chapter of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

ABCO Systems
Mar 7, 2023
Cscmp 2023
ABCO

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Supply chain management thought leaders from New Jersey and New York learned about emerging technologies and more during a tour of ABCO Systems’ facility on March 2.

ABCO, a leader in warehouse design and warehouse automation, hosted the NY/NJ chapter of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and showcased its industry-leading technology. Approximately 30 of the region’s supply chain executives got a firsthand look at conveyor systems, pick modules, material handling integration and more in their visit to the ABCO facility in Carlstadt.

“We were thrilled to have council members visit us and see our showroom and training center,’’ said Seth Weisberg, CEO of ABCO. “We also hosted the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) New Jersey chapter late last year. We’re excited to demonstrate our innovations and technological advancements that help companies improve efficiency in their space and processes with warehouse automation solutions.”

ABCO’s Showroom and Training Center provides an excellent opportunity to host trade shows and help businesses learn how automation can improve processes at warehouses and distribution centers. ABCO has more than 30 years of experience in improving sorting, distribution, organization and safety procedures.

“Especially as e-commerce continues to expand, it’s critical that businesses learn how easy and affordable it is to adapt their processes to meet the needs of today’s consumers,’’ Weisberg said. “Technology is available to help any business that distributes products to dramatically improve its warehouse processes.”

ABCO Systems specializes in providing full turn-key solutions for optimal warehouse design and space implementation. It builds Garment on Hanger (GOH) Systems, pallet rack and pallet storage, installs pick modules and mezzanines, and installs new and used conveyor systems.

