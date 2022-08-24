NAW Names Chief Strategy Officer

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors
Aug 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 1 45 51 Pm

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, which represents the $7.4 trillion wholesale-distribution industry, has hired international business strategist and trade association leader Dianna Steinbach as chief strategy officer.

Steinbach, who started in the role on Aug. 15, is an organizational, industry and strategy expert with more than 25 years of experience helping trade associations and business owners identify new trends, strategically plan, develop business alliances, connect with customers and position themselves for success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dianna to the NAW executive team. She is mission-focused and brings incredible talent, experience and foresight to our organization,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “Dianna will deepen our relationship with our members and help us lead in industry excellence and strategic growth.”

“Building a roadmap of success for NAW and our members is my top priority,” Steinbach said. “Together, we will deliver world-class programming, advocacy and innovation offerings and help our members to lead, disrupt and advance the next frontier in wholesale-distribution.”

Steinbach brings extensive experience managing international associations as well as for-profit industry and event entities. Her background includes membership, operations and events in the U.S., Africa, Australia, Canada, China, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Thailand, Russia and the U.K. Most recently, she was vice president of international services for ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. While at ISSA, Steinbach regularly worked with distributors, wholesalers and manufacturers to strengthen sales, maintain innovative operations and drive strategic supply-chain and customer relationships. Steinbach began her career as a business journalist with the Associated Press as well as being an editor for Sanitary Maintenance magazine, focused on the needs of distributors operating in the commercial cleaning industry.

She is the programming chair and board member for the European Society of Association Executives. She also is a faculty member for the Membership Marketing School, author of the International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA) certification chapter on Quality Assurance and a past member of the IBTM World Association Leaders Forum Advisory Board. Steinbach regularly speaks and writes about association management topics, including for groups such as the American Society for Association Executives, ESAE, ICCA, Dubai Association Forum, UFI Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, IMEX Association Focus Conference and more.

Latest in Associations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 9 03 56 Am
Optimas Solutions Joins AWESOME A-List Alliance
August 22, 2022
I Stock 1320745755
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
August 19, 2022
Allied Women In Electronics Sponsorship Pr
Allied Electronics & Automation Invests in Women in Electronics
August 15, 2022
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 9 03 56 Am
Associations
Optimas Solutions Joins AWESOME A-List Alliance
I Stock 1320745755
Associations
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Associations
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 4, 2022
I Stock 1320745755
Associations
SRS Distribution Partners with Women in Trucking Association
Female drivers comprise more than 13% of the over-the-road workforce.
August 19, 2022
Allied Women In Electronics Sponsorship Pr
Associations
Allied Electronics & Automation Invests in Women in Electronics
Women in Electronics empowers women in the electronics industry by facilitating networking events.
August 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 11 At 12 39 37 Pm
Associations
NAW Names Former ABB Optical, DHL Executive as Chief Innovation Officer
He will oversee NAW’s innovation and member programs and run the Institute for Distribution Excellence.
August 11, 2022
Screenshot 2022 08 08 1 56 28 Pm
Associations
Power Transmission Distributors Association Adds MEM Industrial
MEM is a top Kansas distributor of drives, bearings and other components.
August 8, 2022
M Usdl8b U
Associations
AD Welcomes 100+ Companies to Finance, HR, IT Summit
This year’s event saw record-breaking in-person attendance.
August 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 01 At 2 38 59 Pm
Associations
AD Sales Up Nearly 30% in 1st Half of Year
Total member sales were 56% ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
August 1, 2022
2022 Safety Network Press Release
Associations
AD Safety Network Holds First In-Person Conference
The division welcomed seven new members.
July 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 1 45 59 Pm
Associations
Curbell Executive Named VP of IAPD
Numerous Curbell officials are involved with the trade group.
July 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 19 At 2 04 04 Pm
Associations
ISA Launches Business Solutions Directory
A dedicated resource for solutions in buying groups, marketing, software and more.
July 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 18 At 3 41 01 Pm
Associations
PTDA Announces 2022 Industry Summit
More than 500 power transmission and motion control delegates are expected to attend.
July 18, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 07 11 At 1 53 54 Pm
Associations
Industrial Supply Association Announces New Board
Martin Supply Co. President David Ruggles will serve as chairman.
July 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 29 At 1 47 41 Pm
Associations
MSC Division President Elected to Head NFDA
Nick Ruetz is the president of fastener distributor All Integrated Solutions.
June 29, 2022
Isdc Awards Press Release
Associations
AD Canada Recognizes Members, Suppliers
Walter Surface Technologies and PIP Canada were honored with the 2021 Supplier of the Year award.
June 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 24 At 4 00 12 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Convention to Host Student Competition
Students will be tasked with turning around a fictitious supply chain manufacturer.
June 24, 2022