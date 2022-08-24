NAW Names Chief Strategy Officer

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, which represents the $7.4 trillion wholesale-distribution industry, has hired international business strategist and trade association leader Dianna Steinbach as chief strategy officer.

Steinbach, who started in the role on Aug. 15, is an organizational, industry and strategy expert with more than 25 years of experience helping trade associations and business owners identify new trends, strategically plan, develop business alliances, connect with customers and position themselves for success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dianna to the NAW executive team. She is mission-focused and brings incredible talent, experience and foresight to our organization,” said NAW CEO Eric Hoplin. “Dianna will deepen our relationship with our members and help us lead in industry excellence and strategic growth.”

“Building a roadmap of success for NAW and our members is my top priority,” Steinbach said. “Together, we will deliver world-class programming, advocacy and innovation offerings and help our members to lead, disrupt and advance the next frontier in wholesale-distribution.”

Steinbach brings extensive experience managing international associations as well as for-profit industry and event entities. Her background includes membership, operations and events in the U.S., Africa, Australia, Canada, China, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, Thailand, Russia and the U.K. Most recently, she was vice president of international services for ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. While at ISSA, Steinbach regularly worked with distributors, wholesalers and manufacturers to strengthen sales, maintain innovative operations and drive strategic supply-chain and customer relationships. Steinbach began her career as a business journalist with the Associated Press as well as being an editor for Sanitary Maintenance magazine, focused on the needs of distributors operating in the commercial cleaning industry.

She is the programming chair and board member for the European Society of Association Executives. She also is a faculty member for the Membership Marketing School, author of the International Congress and Conventions Association (ICCA) certification chapter on Quality Assurance and a past member of the IBTM World Association Leaders Forum Advisory Board. Steinbach regularly speaks and writes about association management topics, including for groups such as the American Society for Association Executives, ESAE, ICCA, Dubai Association Forum, UFI Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, IMEX Association Focus Conference and more.